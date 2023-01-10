Manchester United have scheduled a new round of talks about a deal to sign Dutch forward Wout Weghorst from Burnley, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

Reports in recent days have linked the Red Devils with a surprise swoop to land the Netherlands striker on loan this month.

The journalist took to his personal Twitter account on Tuesday morning to reveal that the Red Devils are still hoping to snap up the 30-year-old striker, who is currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas.

According to Romano though, Besiktas need to come to a compensation agreement with the other parties before a deal can go through.

However, the Italian reporter says that all parties are “confident” that a deal will be able to go through ahead of a fresh round of talks.

Posting on his personal Twitter account on Tuesday morning, Romano wrote: “Manchester United have scheduled a new round of talks for Wout Weghorst deal. Besiktas insist they have to agree on compensation as they’re looking for replacement.

“All parties confident as clubs positions are closer — but still waiting to get it done.”

Weghorst, who signed for English side Burnley from Wolfsburg last January, joined Besiktas on a season-long loan deal in July last year. He has scored eight goals and made four assists in 16 Super Lig appearances for Besiktas so far this season and netted twice in four appearances for The Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand feels that the Red Devils would have been better off pursuing a move for Porto striker Mehdi Taremi ahead of Weghorst.

Asked about Manchester United’s link to Weghorst, Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five show: “I’d have gone and got Taremi in from Porto.”

Iran international Taremi has scored 14 goals and made seven assists in 20 games for Porto this season, and the 30-year-old netted twice and scored one goal at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the former England defender also urged Manchester United to pursue a move to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane in the summer. He said: “Get Harry Kane in, Spurs fans I’m sorry, you’re not going to win anything, he isn’t going to win anything at Spurs.

“They’re in a bit of turmoil at the minute. Man United, in the summer, let’s go and find a No.9 for the next three or four years to hang our hat on, to get you 20, 25 goals a season every year, where are you going?”

He added: “You’re going to have to pay big money for Harry Kane but at least you know you’re getting a man who’s getting you 20, 25 goals a season. We can ask, ‘does he suit the play?’, the man scores 20, 25 goals. Harry Kane can’t be going anywhere but Man United.’”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their League Cup quarter-final clash against Charlton on Tuesday night at Old Trafford, before they host local rivals Manchester City in the derby showdown in front of their home fans on Saturday lunchtime.