Martin Odegaard vs Mason Mount Stats – What Do The Numbers Say?

Martin Odegaard and Mason Mount are two of the Premier League’s top young attacking midfielders – but how do they compare?

Odegaard has recently been made Arsenal’s new permanent captain, while Mount has established himself as a regular fixture in the heart of the Chelsea FC team in recent seasons.

In this article, we’re going to take a close look at what the numbers say about Odegaard and Mount based on their performances for their clubs over the past few years.

So, whether you’re pondering whether to include one of the pair in your fantasy football team or simply want to know more about how Odegaard and Mount compare in terms of stats, this page will bring you everything you need to know.

Introduction And Recent History

Martin Odegaard first joined Arsenal on an initial six-month loan deal from Real Madrid in January 2021. He quickly established himself as a regular under Mikel Arteta and made 14 Premier League appearances in the second part of the campaign for the Gunners.

Clearly, his impressive showing during his loan spell in north London was enough to convince Arteta to make a permanent swoop for the Norwegian playmaker, and Arsenal announced a deal to land Odegaard on a permanent basis August 2021.

Odegaard featured regularly for Arsenal during the 2021-22 campaign and he was officially announced as the club’s new captain in July 2022 following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s controversial departure from The Emirates.

Mason Mount is a product of the Chelsea FC youth system and he earned his breakthrough into the first team at Stamford Bridge in 2019 under Frank Lampard.

After having impressed during a loan spell at Derby County in the 2018-19 season under Lampard, Mount enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2019-20 at Chelsea FC, featuring in all but one of the club’s Premier League games that term.

Mount has continued to be a regular fixture in the Chelsea FC team even following Lampard’s departure from Stamford Bridge in January 2021.

Odegaard vs Mount – Recent League Form

Let’s now start to compare how Odegaard and Mount have performed in recent seasons by taking a look at their league form.

Having broken into the first team at Chelsea FC in 2019-20, Mount has slightly more Premier League experience under his belt than Odegaard, who didn’t make his first appearance in the English top flight until January 2021.

During his initial loan spell at Arsenal from Real Madrid in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign, Odegaard started nine games and made a further five appearances from the bench in the Premier League, scoring one goal and making two assists.

After his transfer was made permanent in the summer of 2021, Odegaard continued as a regular fixture in the Arsenal team. During the 2021-22 season, Odegaard started 32 of Arsenal’s 38 Premier League games, making a further four substitute appearances.

In total, he scored seven goals and made two assists in the Premier League that season as Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League table.

Mount, meanwhile, enjoyed his breakthrough season under Lampard in 2019-20. That season, the England international started 32 of Chelsea FC’s 38 Premier League games and made a further five appearances from the bench. He scored an impressive seven goals and made five assists in the league that term.

The following season, in 2020-21, Mount started 32 games and made a further four appearances from the bench in the league, scoring six goals and making five assists.

Mount’s most impressive season to date in the Premier League came in the 2021-22 campaign. That season, he started 27 games in the top flight and made a further five appearances from the bench. He scored 11 goals and made 10 assists for the Blues in the top flight.

So, the numbers show that the pair have both established themselves as regular fixtures in the starting line-ups at their clubs. Mount has a bit more Premier League experience under his belt and also boasted the more impressive numbers in terms of goals and assists in the English top flight at the time of writing.

What About In Europe?

Let’s now take a look at how the pair have performed on the European stage recently.

The first thing to note is that Odegaard is yet to make an appearance for Arsenal in the Champions League due to the Gunners not having qualified for the competition in recent seasons.

That being said, the Norwegian did make six appearances and score one goal in the Europa League for Arsenal in the 2020-21 season, with the Gunners being knocked out by eventual champions Villarreal that term.

Prior to that, Odegaard also made two appearances in the Champions League for Real Madrid in the 2020-21 campaign.

Mount is the far more experienced player of the pair in the Champions League. He made his debut in the competition for Chelsea FC in the 2019-20 season, when he notched up eight appearances, including six starts.

By far his most memorable season in the Champions League came in 2020-21, when he scored two goals and made two assists in 11 games to help Chelsea FC to win the title for the second time in the club’s history. In the 2021-22 campaign, Mount scored one goal and made two assists in seven Champions League outings.

So, clearly Mount has far more European experience under his belt than Odegaard, with the Englishman having won the trophy with Chelsea FC in 2020-21, and Odegaard having only made two appearances in Europe’s elite club competition at the time of writing.

Odegaard vs Mount – Head To Head In Front Of Goal

Let’s now take a look at how Odegaard and Mount have performed in front of goal over the last few seasons.

The numbers below show the total number of club goals scored and assists made per season in all competitions (however, note that assists numbers only include league and European games). Odegaard’s stats are totals from both his loan and permanent spells.

• 2019-20 season:

Odegaard – 7 goals and 6 assists

Mount – 8 goals and 5 assists

• 2020-21 season:

Odegaard – 2 goals and 2 assists

Mount – 9 goals and 7 assists

• 2021-22 season:

Odegaard – 7 goals and 4 assists

Mount – 13 goals and 12 assists

• Total:

Odegaard – 16 goals and 12 assists

Mount – 30 goals and 24 assists

So, it’s clear to see that Mount leads the way in terms of his recent form in front of goal for his club. The England international netted almost twice as many goals and made double the number of assists between 2019-20 and 2021-22.

How Old Are Odegaard And Mount?

One clear similarity between the players is their age. They are both of a similar age, with Odegaard being just under a month older than Mount.

Odegaard was born on 17 December 1998 in Drammen, Norway, and is currently 23 years old.

Mount was born on 10 January 1999 in Portsmouth, England, and is currently 23 years old.

How Tall Are Odegaard And Mount?

The pair are also similar in stature. Odegaard is 178cm or 5ft 10ins tall, while Mount is just slightly taller at 180cm or 5ft 11ins.

Martin Odegaard vs Mason Mount – In Conclusion

So, that brings us to the end of our in-depth look at how the numbers stack up for Martin Odegaard and Mason Mount.

We’ve taken a close look at how the pair have performed for their clubs in recent seasons and have also examined their form in front of goal.

Overall, Mount has the more impressive numbers and also has more experience in English football than Odegaard. However, the Norway international looks poised to continue improving at Arsenal in the coming seasons and is likely to remain as a regular fixture in the team following his appointment as the club’s captain.