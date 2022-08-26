Mo Salah vs Harry Kane – Who Comes Out On Top?

Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane are two of the world’s top forward players. But what do the numbers say about their form?

In this article, we’re going to take a detailed look at both players to see how they’ve been performing in recent years and what we can expect from them in the seasons to come.

We’re going to be taking a deep dive into the facts and figures and single out any major differences and similarities between the pair.

Whether you’re wondering whether to include Salah or Kane in your fantasy football team or simply want to know a bit more about how the pair have been performing, this article’s got you covered.

So, with the introductions out of the way, let’s begin taking a closer look at what the numbers say about Salah and Kane.

Recent History And Introduction

Mohamed Salah is widely regarded as one of world football’s top attacking players. Since arriving at Liverpool FC in the summer of 2017, the Egypt international has helped to fire the Reds to both the Champions League and Premier League title.

Salah was rewarded for his recent fine form in the summer of 2022, when he signed a new three-year contract with the Merseyside outfit.

Harry Kane made his first appearance for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League during the 2012-13 season and has gone on to feature more than 380 times for the north London side.

Having previously spent time on loan to Millwall, Leyton Orient, Norwich City and Leicester City, the England international went on to establish himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Spurs.

Despite his glittering form for Spurs, at the time of writing, the England international is yet to win a major trophy with the north London club. He signed a six-year contract with Spurs in 2018, to keep him at the club until at least 2024.

Salah vs Kane – Recent League Form

Let’s now take a look at how both Salah and Kane have been performing in front of goal for their clubs in the Premier League over the last few seasons.

In the 2018-19 season, Salah scored 22 goals and made eight assists for Liverpool FC to jointly win the Premier League golden boot. In the same campaign, Kane netted 17 times and made four assists for Tottenham.

During the 2019-20 campaign, Salah netted 19 goals and made 10 assists for Liverpool FC to help them to win the title. He started 33 of Liverpool FC’s 38 league games that term.

Kane, on the other hand, scored 18 goals and made two assists for Tottenham in the Premier League that season, starting 29 of Spurs’ 38 top-flight games.

In 2020-21, Salah started 34 of Liverpool FC’s 38 league games and netted 22 goals and made five assists as the Reds finished as runners-up to Manchester City. In the same season, Kane scored 23 goals and made 14 assists in the Premier League after having started 35 of Spurs’ top-flight games that term, with the striker winning the golden boot in the English division.

During the 2021-22 season, Salah started 30 of Liverpool FC’s 38 Premier League games, scoring 23 goals and making 13 assists as the Merseyside club once again finished as runners-up to Manchester City. Salah jointly won the Premier League golden boot that season.

That term, Kane hit 17 goals and made nine assists in the Premier League for Spurs to help fire them to a top-four finish, having started all but two of the north Londoners’ top-flight fixtures.

So, it’s clear to see that both players have pretty impressive records in front of goal for their clubs, and they are also regular starters in the Premier League.

What About In Europe?

Now it’s time to see how the pair have fared in Europe in recent years.

Salah has tasted European glory with Liverpool FC, after having won the Champions League under Jurgen Klopp in the 2018-19 campaign. Liverpool FC also won the 2019 Uefa Super Cup.

Kane has not yet won any European silverware with Spurs. The closest the striker has come to claiming a winner’s medal in Europe was during the 2018-19 season, when Kane’s Spurs side lost 2-0 to Salah’s Liverpool FC in the Champions League final.

Salah’s most prolific season in the Champions League with Liverpool FC came during his first campaign at the club in 2017-18, when he scored 10 goals and made four assists in 13 games in Europe’s elite club competition.

He was in top form once again in the Champions League during the 2021-22 season, with Salah scoring eight goals and making two assists in 13 European games to help the Reds reach the final, where they eventually lost to Real Madrid.

Kane’s most fruitful season in Europe came in the 2017-18 season, when he scored seven goals and made two assists in seven games for Spurs in the Champions League.

In the 2019-20 season, Kane scored six goals in five games in the Champions League.

Salah, then, can be considered the more successful player in Europe overall, with his goals having helped to fire Liverpool FC to the Champions League trophy in the 2018-19 season.

Salah vs Kane – Head To Head In Front Of Goal

Let’s now take a look at how both Salah and Kane have fared in front of goal over the last few seasons. The numbers below show the total amount of club goals scored in all competitions per season.

• 2019-20 season:

Salah – 23 goals

Kane – 24 goals

• 2020-21 season:

Salah – 31 goals

Kane – 33 goals

• 2021-22 season:

Salah – 31 goals

Kane – 27 goals

• Total:

Salah – 85 goals

Kane – 84 goals

So, both players have some equally impressive stats when it comes to goals scored for their clubs over the last few seasons. Salah just edges out Kane by a single goal in terms of total goals scored at club level during that three-year period.

What About Their International Form?

Both Salah and Kane are experienced international players and both captain their country.

Salah made his senior international debut for Egypt in 2011 and, at the time of writing, had scored 47 goals in 85 games for his country.

Kane earned his first senior England cap in 2015 and, at the time of writing, had scored 50 goals in 73 games for the Three Lions. In the summer of 2021, Kane helped England to reach the Euro 2020 final, scoring four goals in seven games during the tournament.

What Club Trophies Have They Won?

As alluded to above, Salah is clearly the more successful of the two players when it comes to trophies won. The Egypt international has won all four major trophies on offer in England with Liverpool FC – the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the League Cup. Salah also previously won the Swiss Super League with Basel in 2012-13 and 2013-14.

Meanwhile, Kane is yet to win a major trophy with Spurs at the time of writing, with the striker having been a runner-up in the 2018-19 Champions League final and the 2014-15 and 2020-21 League Cup finals.

How Old Are Salah and Kane?

The pair are of a similar age, with Salah about a year older than his English counterpart.

Salah was born on 15 June 1992 in Basyoun, Egypt and is currently 30 years old.

Kane was born on 28 July 1993 in London, England, making him currently 29 years old.

How Tall Are Salah and Kane?

Kane is the taller of the two players, standing at 188cm or 6ft 2ins tall. Salah, meanwhile, is 175cm or 5ft 9ins tall.

Salah vs Kane – In Conclusion

So, that brings us to the end of our detailed look at what the numbers say about Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane.

Both are highly prolific strikers who have been leading the way for their clubs and countries over the last few years. The pair boast very similar numbers in front of goal, although Salah has been the more successful in terms of silverware.