Mohamed Salah vs Luis Diaz Stats – What Do The Numbers Say?

Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz are two of Liverpool FC’s key attacking stars. But what do the stats and numbers say about their recent form and how do they compare?

Salah is widely-considered to be one of world football’s star attacking talents, with Diaz having showcased his talent at Liverpool FC since his move to Anfield in January 2022.

In this article, we’re going to take a close look at how both Salah and Diaz have performed over the last few seasons at club level to see how the pair compare.

We’ll be paying close attention to their attacking form in front of goal in all competitions and also take a brief look back at their recent careers overall. So whether you’re thinking about including one of the two in your fantasy football team or simply want to know a bit more about each player, this article has got you covered.

Recent History And Introduction

Mohamed Salah has become a household name over the last few years following his sparkling form for Liverpool FC. After having endured a largely disappointing spell at Chelsea FC, Salah moved to AS Roma, first on loan and then in a permanent transfer.

The Egypt international signed for Liverpool FC from the Italian side in the summer of 2017 and has been a key part of the club’s success under Jurgen Klopp, with Salah having helped the Reds to win every major trophy on offer to the Merseyside outfit over the last few seasons.

In the summer of 2022, Salah put an end to the speculation about his future at Anfield by signing a new three-year contract with the Reds.

Luis Diaz signed for Liverpool FC from FC Porto in a deal widely reported to be in the region of an initial £37.5m. The Colombia international penned a five-year deal and quickly found himself as a regular fixture in the Liverpool FC first team in the second part of the 2021-22 season.

The energetic winger scored his first goal for Liverpool FC on 19 February 2022 in a 3-1 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League and went on to feature regularly for Klopp’s side in the remaining games of the season.

Salah vs Diaz – Recent League Form

Let’s now take a look at how both Salah and Diaz’s form in the league compares over the last few seasons.

In his first season at Liverpool FC in 2017-18, Salah scored a remarkable 32 goals and made 10 assists in 36 Premier League appearances for the Reds, which is currently his best return in the English top flight to date.

The Egypt international, who immediately established himself as a key player for Liverpool FC following his switch from Roma, netted 22 goals and made eight assists in the Premier League in the subsequent campaign. He then scored 19 goals and made 10 assists in the top flight to help Liverpool FC win the Premier League title for the first time in their history in the 2019-20 season.

With Diaz being more of a winger than an out-and-out forward, the Colombian’s numbers in front of goal are naturally not quite as impressive as Salah’s.

In the 2019-20 season, Diaz scored six goals and made two assists in 29 appearances in the Portuguese league for FC Porto.

His best return in front of goal came just before his move to Liverpool FC in January 2022. In the 2021-22 season, he scored a very impressive 14 goals and made four assists in 18 league games before his move to Liverpool FC went through.

Taking into account his appearances for both FC Porto and Liverpool FC in the 2021-22 season, Diaz scored 18 goals and made seven assists in 31 league games in total for both clubs.

As well as being prolific in front of goal, Salah is also a regular starter for Liverpool FC in the league. Salah has featured from the start in at least 30 of Liverpool FC’s 38 league games in each of his seasons at the club. In the 2018-19 campaign he featured in all of Liverpool FC’s Premier League games – 37 of those appearances coming as a starter.

So, Salah clearly has the edge in terms of his recent league form, but Diaz enjoyed his best season to date in the 2021-22 campaign, producing some impressive numbers for both FC Porto and Liverpool FC.

What About In Europe?

Let’s now take a look at how the pair have performed in European competition over the last few seasons.

Salah has featured regularly for Liverpool FC in the Champions League and helped the Reds to win the trophy in the 2018-19 campaign. Diaz is less experienced in Europe’s elite club competition, having only featured in the Champions League in two seasons at the time of writing, although he did play in the Europa League in 2019-20.

Salah’s best season in the Champions League in terms of goals came in the 2017-18 campaign, when he scored 10 goals and made four assists in 13 games to help the Reds reach the final, where they lost to Real Madrid.

Liverpool FC won the Champions League the following season, with Salah contributing five goals and making two assists in 12 games. In the 2021-22 campaign, Salah scored eight goals and made two assists in 13 Champions League games as the Reds lost the final to Real Madrid.

Diaz’s scored two goals in nine Champions League games for FC Porto in the 2020-21 season. Prior to that, he netted three goals and made one assist in eight Europa League games in the 2019-20 campaign.

His best return in the Champions League came in the 2021-22 season, when he played for both FC Porto and Liverpool FC. In total, he scored four goals and made one assist in 13 Champions League games for both clubs that season.

Once again, Salah clearly has the edge in terms of his form in the Champions League, with the Egyptian having been one of the competition’s most prolific strikers in recent years.

Salah vs Diaz – Head To Head In Front Of Goal

Let’s now take a look at what the numbers say about Salah and Diaz and the total number of goals and assists they’ve made over the last few years. The numbers below show the total number of club goals scored and assists made per season in all competitions (assists numbers only include league and European games).

• 2019-20 season:

Salah – 23 goals and 12 assists

Diaz – 14 goals and 3 assists

• 2020-21 season:

Salah – 31 goals and 6 assists

Diaz – 11 goals and 5 assists

• 2021-22 season:

Salah – 31 goals and 15 assists

Diaz – 22 goals and 8 assists

• Total:

Salah – 85 goals and 33 assists

Diaz – 47 goals and 16 assists

So, Salah clearly has the edge in terms of his form in front of goal lately. That being said, Diaz has showed some impressive progress, especially in the 2021-22 campaign.

What About Their International Form?

Both players are regular fixtures in their national teams, even if Salah is much more experienced at that level.

Salah, who captains his country, made his senior international debut for Egypt back in 2011 and had scored 47 goals in 85 games at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, Diaz made his debut for Colombia back in 2018 and has scored eight goals in 35 games since then.

How Old Are Salah and Diaz?

Salah is the older of the pair, with Diaz around five years younger than his Liverpool FC team-mate.

Salah was born on 15 June 1992 in Basyoun, Egypt and is currently 30 years old.

Diaz was born on 13 January 1997 in Barrancas, Colombia and is currently 25 years old.

How Tall Are Salah and Diaz?

Diaz is the taller of the two players, with the Colombian 180cm or 5ft 11ins tall. Salah is 175cm or 5ft 9ins tall.

Mohamed Salah vs Luis Diaz – In Conclusion

So, that brings us to the end of our comparison article looking at Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz. They are clearly both talented attacking players who are key parts of Liverpool FC’s attacking system.

Not surprisingly, Salah leads the way in terms of his figures in front of goal over the last few seasons, but Diaz has shown plenty of early promise, and with the prime years of his career likely to be ahead of him, the Colombian should have a bright future at Anfield.