Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Newcastle United v Chelsea FC

Paul Merson is predicting that Newcastle United will hold Chelsea FC to a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s Premier League clash at St James’ Park.

The Blues are looking to return to winning ways in the top flight after they suffered a second successive defeat with their 1-0 loss to Arsenal at home last weekend.

Graham Potter’s side are now without a win in four Premier League games and they currently find themselves in seventh place in the top-flight table and five points adrift of the top four.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been in excellent form under Eddie Howe in recent weeks and have won their last four games on the spin in the top flight to leave them third behind leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City.

Chelsea FC were knocked out of the League Cup by Manchester City on Wednesday night and the south west Londoners have only won six of their 13 games in the Premier League so far this term.

Former Arsenal star Merson says he doesn’t see Chelsea FC being able to win Saturday’s game and is tipping it to end all square.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “This is going to be a very interesting game. Chelsea were blown away by Arsenal last week. If they lose to Newcastle now, they may well find themselves 16 points away from the top of the Premier League table.

“Graham Potter did well for some time when he first came in, but he’s not Brighton’s manager anymore. He can’t afford to lose to Arsenal at home and then say that they were the better team on the day. You can do that with Brighton but at Chelsea, the fans will ask questions.

“If I asked a hundred Chelsea fans to name their best team for the game this weekend, not a single one of them would be sure. That’s not the case with Arsenal, and it’s a worrying sign for Chelsea. Potter can’t keep changing his team. He’s been there for nearly two months, and he still doesn’t know what his best team is.

“With Chelsea, I think the recent results have caught up with the changes at the club. If they lose this match, Liverpool would go past them, and I wouldn’t be shocked if that does happen. Thomas Tuchel never lost consecutive games as Chelsea’s manager in the Premier League. I can’t remember the last time Chelsea lost three league games on the trot, and it could happen this weekend. I do like Graham Potter, and I hope he gets it right.

“Newcastle are absolutely flying at the moment. If they win this game, they will fancy their chances in the top-four race. The name of the game is to beat lesser teams and avoid defeat against the big clubs.

“Newcastle have got to be careful and they need to make sure they don’t get caught up in the occasion. I think this game will end in a draw – I don’t see Chelsea winning, and that’s a big compliment to Newcastle.”

Meanwhile, former Chelsea FC star Chris Sutton is backing the Magpies to snatch a narrow 1-0 victory over the Blues at St James’ Park to heap more misery on the London club.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Sutton said: “Chelsea were very disappointing against Arsenal last weekend.

“The Gunners looked like a side who had an identity – while the Blues didn’t appear to have a clear idea of what they would do when they came forward, or link up well at all.

“Newcastle will stay in the top four whatever happens in this game, and they must be delighted with their recent results that have put them there, as well as the way they have been playing

“I think we will see more of the same here. I don’t expect this to be a high-scoring game, but I am backing the Magpies to make it five league wins in a row.”

This is the last round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup. Chelsea FC will be back in action on 27 December when they host Bournemouth, while Newcastle United will take on Leicester City away from home on Boxing Day.

