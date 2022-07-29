Raheem Sterling has followed Gabriel Jesus in leaving Manchester City to sign for a Premier League rival this summer.

Sterling has penned a contract with Chelsea FC after being deemed to be surplus to requirements at Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus has joined fellow London side Arsenal after Mikel Arteta swooped to bring the Brazilian attacker to The Emirates.

In this article, we’re going to take a close look at both the new Arsenal and Chelsea FC stars to see what the stats say about them ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

How old are Raheem Sterling And Gabriel Jesus?

Raheem Sterling was born on 8 December 1994 in Kingston, Jamaica. He is currently 27 years old.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus was born on 3 April 1997 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He is currently 25 years old.

How tall are Raheem Sterling And Gabriel Jesus?

Gabriel Jesus is slightly taller than Raheem Sterling.

Raheem Sterling is 5ft 7in or 170cm tall, while Gabriel Jesus is 175cm or 5ft 9in tall.

Summer transfers

Both Sterling and Gabriel Jesus left Manchester City to sign for Premier League rivals in the summer of 2022.

Sterling joined Chelsea FC in a deal believed to be worth around £47.5m on a five-year contract.

“It’s a pleasure to be here,” said Sterling after joining the Blues. “I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’ management.”

Gabriel Jesus signed for Arsenal in a deal reported to be worth around £45m, with the Brazilian penning a five-year contract with the north London club.

“I’m so happy to sign for this big club,” Jesus said after joining the Gunners. “Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy.”

What do the stats say about Raheem Sterling And Gabriel Jesus?

Raheem Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool FC in the summer of 2015. Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, signed for the Blues in the summer of 2016 but did not link up with the Citizens until January 2017.

In what was to be the pair’s final season at Manchester City, Sterling netted 17 goals in 47 appearances in total, while Gabriel Jesus scored 13 goals in 41 games.

Jesus’s best season in a Manchester City shirt came during the 2019-20 campaign, when he scored 23 goals in 53 games for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Meanwhile, Sterling’s best season for the Citizens was also in the 2019-20 campaign, with the England international scoring 31 goals in 52 games.

In total, Raheem Sterling netted 131 goals in 339 games for Manchester City, while Gabriel Jesus scored 95 times in 236 games.

What about their Champions League numbers?

In the 2021-22 season, Raheem Sterling scored three goals and made two assists in 12 Champions League games. Jesus, meanwhile, netted four goals and made one assist in eight Champions League games.

During his entire stay at Manchester City, Sterling scored 28 goals in 68 games for the club in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus scored 20 goals in 38 games in the Champions League during his time at Manchester City.

Neither player was able to win the Champions League with the club.

Sterling vs Jesus – Head to head in front of goal

Here is what the goal-scoring stats say about Sterling and Jesus in their final four seasons at Manchester City before their moves away from the club.

Sterling vs Jesus – Total club goals scored per season in all competitions

• 2018-19 season:

Sterling – 25 goals

Jesus – 21 goals

• 2019-20 season:

Sterling – 31 goals

Jesus – 23 goals

• 2020-21 season:

Sterling – 14 goals

Jesus – 14 goals

• 2021-22 season:

Sterling – 17 goals

Jesus – 13 goals

• Total:

Sterling – 87 goals

Jesus – 71 goals

What club trophies have they won?

Both Sterling and Jesus won all of the domestic trophies on offer with Manchester City.

They both won four Premier League titles and one FA Cup. Sterling won five League Cups, while Gabriel Jesus won three League Cups.

Neither of the two players won the Champions League during their time with City.

What about their international form?

Sterling made his senior international debut for England back in 2012. Since then, he has scored 19 goals in 77 games for the Three Lions.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Jesus made his senior international debut for Brazil back in 2016. He has netted 19 goals in 56 games for his country since then.

Sterling has not won a major trophy with England yet, but he was part of the Three Lions side who reached the Euro 2020 final.

Gabriel Jesus, meanwhile, won Olympic Gold with Brazil at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and was also part of the team that won the Copa America in 2019.

How do their social media followings compare?

At the time of writing, Raheem Sterling had 9.6m followers on Instagram, compared to Gabriel Jesus’ following of 17.9m.

On Twitter, Sterling had 3.3m followers, compared to Gabriel Jesus’s 1.4m followers.