Patrice Evra reveals his prediction for Tottenham v Liverpool FC

Patrice Evra is backing Tottenham Hotspur to inflict more misery on Liverpool FC by claiming a 2-1 victory in Sunday’s Premier League clash in north London.

The Merseyside outfit head into Sunday’s game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the back of two successive defeats in the Premier League, with their 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest having been compounded by a 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United last weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side started the weekend down in ninth place in the table, with the Reds having only won four of their 12 games in the top flight so far this term.

Tottenham, meanwhile, bounced back from back-to-back defeats in the Premier League with a 3-2 victory away to Bournemouth in the top flight last time out.

Antonio Conte’s side began the weekend in third place as they look to keep up with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the table.

Former Manchester United star Evra feels that it’s difficult to “trust” Liverpool FC to produce a solid performance this season and feels that Spurs will edge to victory with a 2-1 win.

Writing in his column for Metro, Evra said: “We are back to a point where we are saying if Liverpool lose, their season is over and if they win their season is back on track. Their defence is weak.

“It’s going to be a good game. Tottenham got a late goal last time out and I think there’s been a lot of criticism about them, but people need to calm down and remember where they were.

“I’m going for Spurs and Conte in this one, because you can’t trust Liverpool this season, which is so weird because normally you can trust Klopp’s side. Everyone is in shock, what is going on with that team.”

Recent history certainly favours Liverpool FC heading into this game, with Spurs having only won once in their last 21 meetings with Liverpool FC in all competitions.

Liverpool FC have also won five of their last nine away games against Spurs – but the Reds have now dropped 20 points in 12 league games this season, which is just two shy of their total from last term.

Spurs are set to be without the likes of Son Heung-min, Cristian Romero and Richarlison for Sunday’s game, with Liverpool FC also set to miss James Milner due to injury.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson disagrees with Evra’s prediction, and feels that Liverpool FC are poised to claim a 2-1 win over Spurs in north London this weekend.

“This is a huge game,” Merson wrote in his column for Sportskeeda. “I expect Man City to win their Premier League game this weekend, and that would mean that Liverpool would be 16 points behind City before they start their game.

“If all the other big teams win their matches, they’d be 10 points behind fifth place this week. They’ve got to try and get into the top four.

“Liverpool have defeated Napoli, Ajax, and Manchester City, but have lost to Leeds and Nottingham Forest. Had they won both those games, they would’ve been in sixth place.

“It’s extraordinary, and Jurgen Klopp must be pulling his hair out. Every week that goes by, the gap between Liverpool and the top four gets bigger. They can’t afford to lose this game.”

Merson added: “With Son, Kulusevski, and Richarlison injured, Harry Kane will be isolated up front. I’ve watched Tottenham a lot this season, and I don’t think Kane can do it on his own.

“Liverpool like their Premier League away games against Tottenham, and they will back themselves to win this game.”