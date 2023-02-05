Patrice Evra reveals his Tottenham v Man City prediction

Patrice Evra is backing Tottenham to hold Manchester City to a 2-2 draw at home on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City start the weekend in second place in the table and five points behind leaders Arsenal after having played one game more than the Gunners.

The Citizens have won three of their last five games in the Premier League and with their showdown with Arsenal at The Emirates later in the month looming large, they will be keen to get a positive result in north London this weekend.

Recent history doesn’t make good reading for Pep Guardiola’s men though – the Citizens have lost all four of their games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in all competitions without scoring.

Manchester City are also bidding to win three successive league games for the first time this season, while Spurs have lost three of their last five outings in the top flight.

Former Manchester United star feels that Manchester City are starting to show some signs of weakness and he is tipping Spurs to earn a point in Sunday’s clash.

Writing in his column for Betfair, Evra said: “I still don’t understand Manchester City this season. [Joao] Cancelo leaving? Something is wrong there.

“We don’t know what’s happening with this club, the relationship with the players and the manager, people won’t say it out loud but I think something is breaking because they let Zinchenko go to Arsenal too.

“I know players say they’re not playing and they want more time, but when you play with a big team Like Manchester City and you know you’re playing to win four trophies a season, you know you’re not going to play every game.

“The perfect example is Chicharito at United. [Sir Alex] Ferguson would say to him that he’s not going to play for two games but in the third he would play and win the game for us, and because of that they had a great relationship.

“So, those players saying they want to leave because of game time, I’m sorry, I don’t believe that. There’s something wrong happening with the manager.

“The worst part is City are letting their players leave easily. I understand that when a player isn’t happy they should leave, because you should never hold a player against his will, but we’re talking about quality players here that will go to another team and add real quality, United would never do that.

“Spurs will give them a hard time in this one. City don’t have a great record at that stadium so I can see this one being a draw.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal star Paul Merson feels that the pressure is truly on Manchester City heading into this game – but he is tipping Guardiola’s side to claim a narrow 2-1 victory nonetheless.

Writing in his own column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “The pressure’s going to be on Manchester City this week.

“They’ll probably be eight points behind Arsenal when they play this game, and they can’t afford anything less than a win here. If they don’t beat Tottenham, I don’t see how they can make up the difference.”

Merson added: “Something has definitely happened with Joao Cancelo. I know he’s come out and denied it, but something’s gone on. He was one of the best players in the Premier League last season, and now he’s on loan at Bayern Munich – I don’t see how that deal happens.

“Man City are playing on a lot of fronts, and an injury could end their season. Cancelo has played in the Champions League and he’s been a big player for City. I’m shocked, and I don’t believe that nothing’s happened.

“Manchester City have a nice fixture list in the Premier League after this game, and this is a big match. Tottenham will sit back and make it hard for them, but City should be able to win this game.”