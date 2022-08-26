US Open 2022: Raducanu drawn in heavy-weight quarter for title defence, in half topped by No1 Swiatek

It is the last Major of the year, and the culmination of a long, hot and fascinating sweep of hard-court tournaments across North America, from San Jose to Washington, Cincinnati and Toronto.

The US Open Series has seen the resurgence of one of the tour’s most popular and enduring players, Simona Halep, a former No1 and multiple Major and 1000 champion, ranked 26 at Indian Wells, and now back to No7 after claiming the Toronto 1000 title. Her draw in New York looks smooth enough—until the fourth round where she could encounter one of two American seeds, Madison Keys or Coco Gauff.

Caroline Garcia, who rose to No4 after a stunning 2017/18 run, also regained her winning style to claim the Cincinnati title, and jumped from 35 in the ranks to 17, and a seeding in New York. There, she has fallen into Halep’s quarter, but with former teenage champion Bianca Andreescu or Toronto runner-up, No15 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia possible opponents in the third round—and No3 seed Maria Sakkari in the fourth.

Iga Swiatek, who dominated most of the first half of the season, both on hard courts and clay—including titles in Indian Wells, Miami, Rome and Roland Garros—got a couple of good wins in the second American 1000 double-header, but has yet to reassert her pre-Wimbledon dominance.

New York will watch and wait to see if she can negotiate her tough section to reach her first quarter-final. But the top quarter has more former Major champions than any other, including the 2017 winner of the US Open, Sloane Stephens, unseeded, and a possible opponent in the second round. Their recent Cincinnati contest was a tough contest.

Raducanu: defending champion

Plenty of attention will certainly be on defending champion Emma Raducanu, still a teenager, and back where she set a first-ever record last year: coming through three rounds of qualifying and the main draw to win on her first visit to the US Open. It was, and remains, a lot to live up to, but steadily this summer, she has put together the kind of wins that will remind fellow competitors how dangerous her free-flowing game can be.

Not that the draw has been very kind to her: first Alize Cornet, ranked in the 30s and playing a record 63rd straight Major, with two-time former champion Naomi Osaka lined up for the third round—though Osaka has struggled with form this season, and faces No19 seed Danielle Collins, who reached her first Major final in Australia this year, in her opener.

Deeper into Raducanu’s quarter are Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, or No6 seed and former semi-finalist, Aryna Sabalenka, then either No4 seed Paula Badosa, former runner-up Karolina Piskova, or three-time US runner-up Victoria Azarenka.

Serena Williams: counting down the days

But while all these players will garner headlines in the coming fortnight, none will match Serena Williams, who is expected to retire after the tournament where she launched her spectacular tennis career, as a teenager, with victory in 1999. She went on to win six times in New York, and has stacked up 23 Majors in total. But since her last, in 2017—pregnant with her daughter—she has reached four Major finals, two further semis, but the elusive 24th has resisted her efforts.

She revealed ahead of the US Open series, where she returned after more than year away following injury at Wimbledon in 2021, that she intended to move on to other new projects and, if possible, have another child. And with her 41st birthday on the horizon, something has, after 24 years on the tour, had to give.

Whether her campaign is long or short—and she has drawn the second seed Anett Kontaveit for her second match, with last year’s runner-up Leylah Fernandez, who is less than half her age, possible in the quarters—Williams’s every shot will be followed to the bitter end.

2022 hard-court winners since July in US Open draw

Prague: Marie Bouzcova

Washington: Liudmila Samsonova

San Jose: Daria Kasatkina

Toronto: Halep

Cincinnati: Garcia

Cleveland: SFs, Bernarda Pera, Samsonova, Aliasksandra Sasnovich, Cornet

Granby: Finalists, Daria Saville and Kasatkina/Diane Parry

Former champions in draw

Serena Williams (six), Venus Williams (twice), Osaka (twice), Raducanu (defending), Stephens, Andreescu,

Absentees from 32 seeds

None

Other absentees

Angelique Kerber, Marketa Vondrousova, Elina Svitolina, Ana Bogdan

First-round matches to catch

Osaka vs Collins

Raducanu vs Cornet

Jelena Ostapenko vs Qinwen Zheng

Venus Williams vs Alison Van Uytvanck

Garbine Muguruza vs Clara Tauson

Andreescu vs Harmony Tan

Draws 128 women, including 32 seeds, 16 qualifiers

Top half, headed by Swiatek; NB top half begins Tuesday

R1 Jasmine Paolini

R2 Stephens or Lauren Davis

R3 First seed No28 Ekaterina Alexandrova

R4 If seeds hold, No24 Amanda Anisimova or No16 Ostapenko; Sofia Kenin also here

QF If seeds hold, No8 Jessica Pegula, No9 Muguruza, No21 Petra Kvitova, No32 Elise Mertens

SF If seeds hold, No4 Badosa, No6 Sabalenka, No11 Raducanu, No13 Bencic; Pliskova, Azarenka, Venus Williams also here

Bottom half headed by Kontaveit; NB bottom half begins Monday

R1 Jaqueline Cristian

R2 Serena Williams or Danka Kovinic

R3 First seed No27 Martina Trevisan

R4 If seeds hold, No14 Fernandez, No23 Barbora Krejcikova

QF If seeds hold, No5 Ons Jabeur, No10 Kasatkina, No18 Verkonika Kudermetova, No31 Shelby Rogers

SF If seeds hold, No3 Sakkari, No7 Halep, No12 Gauff, No15 Haddad Maia; also here Keys, Andreescu, Alison Riske-Amtritraj