US Open 2022: Murray scores opening win on 10th anniversary of his first Major title

It is a memorable year for former world No1 Andy Murray as he returns to the US Open for the 16th time. Because it was here, 10 years ago, that he put a bitter loss at Wimbledon behind him to score his first Major title.

It did not exactly open the flood-gates: He had already won gold at the 2012 Olympics, was a four-time Major runner-up with a slew of semi runs at the Majors, too. He had eight Masters titles, and was a long-standing member of the top four in the ranks, though thwarted for years by the glass ceiling of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

But after winning the US Open title, he rose to No3 in the ranks, and went on to win Wimbledon the next year. Come 2016, there was another Wimbledon title and Olympic gold, the ATP Finals trophy and the No1 ranking. But his journey since those heights has become only too well known: Repeated hip surgery, to the extent that a replacement metal hip threatened to end his career in 2019.

His Wiki pages showed great strings of As for ‘absent’, a string that was extended by the Covid hiatus, then by his own infection from the virus, and a series of niggling injuries as he tried to work back to form.

It has been a slow process, but one that, now age 35, has seen the determined, hard-working Murray edge inexorably up the ranks so that, by the start of this anniversary appearance in New York, he was on the verge of the top 50, his highest in over four years.

There had certainly been some promising results through this year’s grass summer, culminating in the semis in Newport, though he went on to win only one match in three US Series tournaments. That match was a high-quality, three-set meeting with old rival Stan Wawrinka, but Murray was then beaten by compatriot Cam Norrie in the second round of Cincinnati, again in three sets, and for the second time troubled by cramping.

Before his opener at Flushing, then, he carried out blood and sweat tests to see if there was cause for concern: the results were fine. He would, then, in the always-challenging heat and humidity of New York, have to take great care in his hydration.

His draw could have been kinder: He first played No24 seed Francisco Cerundolo, an Argentine whose best results had come on clay but with a big forehand in his arsenal.

The 24-year-old Cerundolo had yet to win a Major match in three attempts, and had won only five hard-court matches—courtesy of an impressive run at the Miami Masters in March. So in this first meeting with Murray, he had his work cut out, unless he could exhaust the Briton in the heavy midday heat.

In the early stages, it looked as though that is just what the Argentine would do. There was an immediate exchange of breaks, but just two games after a gruelling 10-plus minutes.

Murray then broke for 3-1, and consolidated for 4-1, but serving for the match at 5-3, he played a poor game and Cerundolo broke.

Serving to stay in the first set, Cerundolo conceded the first point to Murray after a replay on court showed a double bounce—though only just. The Argentine’s sporting gesture was greeted with gratitude by Murray and cheers from the Armstrong crowd, and Cerundolo was rewarded with a hold for 5-5.

But Murray regrouped for a strong love hold, finding a few aces into the bargain, so the Argentine would have to serve again to save the set. And the pressure told, a double fault conceding game and set, 7-5, to Murray, after well over an hour.

Cerundolo struggled to regain his momentum at the start of the second, conceded an immediate break, and Murray held a tougher game for 3-0. The Argentine had few answers, and that boosted Murray’s level.

The Briton’s serving improved, too, and he went on to lead 5-0 before the young Argentine rallied to hold in the sixth game, and then broke to make it a run of three games. So Murray had to serve again for the set, but this time did so, 6-3, without any drama.

The third set saw still more determination and attack from Murray, and some admirable fight from the Argentine, though to little effect. A quick break, and Murray again led 2-0, a lead that he extended with another break to 5-1.

To cheers from the supportive fans, then, he stepped up to serve it out, but he was looking into the sun, and promptly broken. However, receiving was a different matter, and Murray soon had three match points against the Argentine’s serve, converting the second, 6-3.

He punched his fist in delight, as the crowd cheered, but only after a lengthy handshake of gratitude for his opponent’s sportsmanship. But no wonder he was so delighted with the win. It was just his third since his quarter-final run in New York in 2016, and his first straight-sets victory at a Major in over five years.

Asked if he was pleased to have sealed with win in just three sets and under three hours, he smiled: “It felt like five sets to me! Very tricky conditions, very humid and hot. Not easy. He’s had a brilliant year this year and I knew I had to play well.”

He then paid tribute to the former Major champion sitting courtside who had presided over Murray’s first title in New York, and indeed all three of his Major titles and Olympic medals: Ivan Lendl.

They reunited for a third stint together earlier this year, and while Lendl has resisted travelling often from his home in the US, Murray was boosted by what may well be their final partnership. Before Wimbledon, he said:

“We have had a lot of success in the past. We know each other well. He still believes in me. There are not loads of coaches, people out there, that have done over this last period.”

It was a sentiment repeated now:

“He’s still there supporting me at this stage of my career, when many wouldn’t. So I really appreciate the time he is taking to do that.”

Murray next plays the 203-ranked American 21-year-old, Emilio Nava, who beat John Millman in five sets and four hours.

Fellow Briton Kyle Edmund, returning this summer after almost two years away following three knee surgeries, lost to No5 seed Casper Ruud, 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.

Elsewhere, Harriet Dart beat 10th seed Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (10-8) 1-6 6-3 to reach the second round for the first time in her career.