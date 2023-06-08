Wilson Agrees Multi-Year Partnership With Basketballscotland

Wilson has signed a muti-year agreement to become the official ball of basketballscotland.

As the official ball sponsor, Wilson will provide basketballscotland with a comprehensive range of match and training basketball products, as well as promote the sport throughout Scotland, bringing credibility to the federation and its clubs as the chosen ball supplier of the NBA. The partnership will officially begin on 1 July 2023.

Basketballscotland, founded in 1947, manages all national competitions and the Scotland national basketball teams, with a focus on supporting and developing the people that deliver the game. This includes the highly-anticipated SBC Scottish Cup. This tournament allow teams from all age groups and divisions, to compete for the championship title in the big finals event that is held over the course of a weekend.

Wilson will also help to celebrate the achievements and the sport within the country at events like the basketballscotland Cup Finals, with the opportunity to work with up-and-coming players in the league to further promote and develop the reputation of basketball within Scotland.

“We have been impressed with the brand visibility Wilson has at basketball events and look forward to developing this in Scotland to the benefit of both Wilson and basketballscotland,” said Barry Land, head of basketball at basketballscotland. “As we look to develop our 3×3 game further we are excited to partner with Wilson to avail of all their expertise as the leading ball supplier in this form of the game.”

Andy Meddings, EMEA commercial manager of team sports at Wilson, said: “basketballscotland’s commitment to the basketball community is tremendous and reflects our own passion for basketball. We look forward to collaborating with basketballscotland and supporting them to further develop their programmes, supporting players and coaches at all levels.”

The start of this relationship will be followed shortly by the basketballscotland Jr. NBA festival, of which Wilson is the official ball supplier, taking place on 17 and 18 June 2023.