Paul Merson explains his prediction for Wolves v Arsenal

Paul Merson is tipping Arsenal to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening.

The north London side head into the game on the back of their 1-0 victory over Chelsea FC last weekend, as the Gunners snatched a vital away win thanks to Gabriel’s second-half goal.

Arsenal start the weekend two points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table – but the Citizens could be above the Gunners by the time they face Wolves, with Pep Guardiola’s side hosting Brentford in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Mikel Arteta’s men suffered a surprise 3-1 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion in the League Cup third round at The Emirates on Wednesday night and they will now aim to sign off with a win before the start of the World Cup.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from the Gunners so far this season and he’s backing them to claim all three points with a straightforward win on Saturday at Molineux.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “Arsenal are playing so well at the moment. They looked like title contenders against Chelsea. They knew what they were doing, and they were passing the ball well. That was a big game, and they passed their test quite easily.

“Gabriel Jesus may not score goals, but he brings so much to the party. He makes a difference on the pitch, and he’s taken Arsenal to a different level.

“If they lose a couple of games, however, people will be looking at him – that’s just the way it works. We saw it years ago with Emile Heskey. Everybody loved playing alongside him, but they lost a few games and his performances came under the microscope.

“I can’t name a single player of the season for Arsenal so far – that’s how good they’ve been. They’ve become a proper team. I think they’ve got too much for Wolves and should be able to win this game.”

Meanwhile, former Chelsea FC striker Sutton agrees with Merson and is backing the Gunners to claim a victory against Wolves – but by a 2-0 scoreline.

Writing in his own column for BBC Sport, Sutton said: “Wolves have a new manager at last in Julen Lopetegui and, although interim boss Steve Davis stays in charge for this game, that makes it more dangerous for Arsenal.

“Gunners fans probably weren’t that bothered about going out of the Carabao Cup in midweek, because the Premier League is their priority.

“Arsenal played with such confidence when they beat Chelsea last weekend, and Mikel Arteta said afterwards that they are title contenders.

“If that is the case, they will win at Molineux. They should do, because they have got a goal threat and defensive stability too.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the Qatar World Cup, with a home clash against West Ham United at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip