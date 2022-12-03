World Cup 2022: Chris Sutton explains his France v Poland prediction

Chris Sutton is backing France to claim a thumping 4-0 victory over Poland to book their place in the World Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Poland sealed their spot in the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar by finishing second in Group C behind Argentina, while France were the winners of Group D.

Both sides lost their final group games, with Poland slumping to a 2-0 defeat by Argentina and France losing 1-0 to Tunisia on Wednesday.

France remain as one of the favourites to win the whole tournament in Qatar, along with the likes of Brazil, Argentina, England and Spain.

Former Chelsea FC striker Sutton feels that Didier Deschamps’ side will simply have too much for Poland on Sunday afternoon, and he is tipping France to claim a dominant victory to seal their progress through to the last eight.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Sutton said: “Based on what I’ve seen of them so far, if Poland get in the France half, they will be lucky. They just don’t seem able to get the ball up the pitch to Robert Lewandowski, who is so isolated.

“The Poles are big and slow and I think they were lucky to get out of Group C.

“France can chuck in a poor performance every so often and I know this has been a World Cup of shocks so I am asking to get egg on my face… but I only see this going one way.”

France and Poland have met six times before in competitive fixtures, but Sunday’s game will be only their second showdown at a World Cup. Poland were 3-2 winners over France at the 1982 World Cup third-place play-off.

The two sides last met most recently back in June 2011, when France were 1-0 winners over Poland in an international friendly fixture.

Kylian Mbappe has been one of France’s standout players at this year’s World Cup so far, with the 23-year-old PSG star having scored three goals and made one assist in his three outings for his country so far.

However, former Manchester United and France star Patrice Evra says he has been more impressed by the performances of Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann so far in Qatar.

“Ousmane Dembele is doing more than Mbappe,” Evra is quoted as saying by The Daily Mirror. “Dembele is destroying every full-back. For me, he’s the player of the tournament for France so far. I’ve been impressed with Antoine Griezmann. He’s been a key player.

“Mbappe, I’m not surprised by him. He’s breaking records, he’s already on three goals.

“But Dembele is a threat every minute. Every time he’s got the ball, he’s been a threat. That’s the player I hope stays fit, because he’s France’s most threatening player.”