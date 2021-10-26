Chelsea FC star involved in two-month contract talks stand-off – report

Chelsea FC’s talks with Andreas Christensen over a new contract have stalled, with the two parties not having been in contact for two months, according to a report.

Website Goal is claiming that there has been a “two-month lack of contact” between the Blues and the defender’s representatives as they try to strike a deal for the Dane to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Christensen’s current contract at the south west London side is due to expire at the end of the season and he would be free to open talks with foreign clubs about a potential move away in January.

The 25-year-old has been earning glowing praise for his performances for the Blues this season, with Christensen having started six of Chelsea FC’s nine games in the Premier League this term and helping them to build a one-point lead at the top of the table.

According to the same story, Christensen is keen to stay at the club, but the current offer on the table from Chelsea FC would keep him among the “lowest earners” at Stamford Bridge.

Christensen has scored one goal in nine games in all competitions this season and has been widely praised for his solid performances at the back for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

His turnaround in form comes after he was left out in the cold by former boss Frank Lampard last season, before he started featuring more regularly in the wake of Tuchel’s appointment back in January.

Speaking earlier this month, Christensen himself hinted that he is expecting to stay at Chelsea FC as the clock ticks down on his contract.

“It’s hard to say how things will end up,” said the defender.

“There is a lot of talk. I will not say too much, but I think it looks good. I am happy to be at Chelsea.”

