Chelsea FC star Mason Mount reacts to Ballon d’Or nomination

Mason Mount has admitted that it is “special” to have been nominated for this year’s Ballon d’Or – but the Chelsea FC star has dismissed suggestions that he could actually win the prestigious prize.

The Blues midfielder was named on the 30-man shortlist for the individual award earlier this month along with fellow Chelsea FC stars N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jorginho and Romelu Lukaku.

Mount enjoyed something of a breakthrough season last term as he impressed for Chelsea FC under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel and helped them to win the Champions League.

The 22-year-old also made five appearances for England at Euro 2020 to help Gareth Southgate’s men to reach the final, where they lost to Italy on penalties.

Mount has revealed his pride at being named on the shortlist for the award but he admits that he doesn’t really rate his chances of actually taking home the prize.

Asked about his nomination, Mount said: “Yes, it was special.

“I probably found out at exactly the same time as everyone else so to see that and be alongside those names, it is obviously a dream. I think for all the years that you work hard, dedicate and then see something like that – it shows that it pays off and it’s just the start, it doesn’t stop now.”

When asked if he thinks he could win the award, Mount replied laughing: “I doubt it, but you never know.

“The most important thing for me is that I continue to keep trying to hit the levels that I have set before and go even further, that has always been my mentality and hopefully that continues.”

Mount has featured five times in the Premier League for Chelsea FC this season and will be hoping to play when the Blues travel to Brentford on Saturday.

Earlier this month, former Arsenal star Paul Merson said that the Blues had been missing Mount’s performances in midfield during the midfielder’s lay-off with a minor injury.

“It will help when Mason Mount comes back,” said Merson. “It’s no coincidence they’ve lost both the games he’s missed. He’s Chelsea’s unsung hero and makes them tick.”

Chelsea FC currently lead the way at the top of the Premier League table, with the Blues a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool FC.

