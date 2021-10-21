Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool FC contract situation

Mohamed Salah is “untouchable” at Liverpool FC and the Reds are pressing ahead with talks over a new deal for the Egypt international, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The 29-year-old has made a sensational start to the season for the Merseyside outfit, underlining his importance to the club by scoring 12 goals and making four assists in 11 games in all competitions.

Salah’s current contract at Liverpool FC is due to expire in the summer of 2023 and the Reds are understandably keen to have the former AS Roma man agree fresh terms at Anfield to commit his future to the club.

According to Italian journalist Romano, getting Salah to pen a new deal at Anfield is currently Liverpool FC’s priority and they will not plan any potential inbound transfers until the Egyptian’s future is resolved.

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “We had some clubs approaching Liverpool for Mo Salah last summer because many clubs were prepared to try for Salah but for Liverpool it was never a topic. He is untouchable.

“His contract is expiring in 2023 and this is why many clubs are waiting to see what is happening.

“Liverpool are really focusing on Salah. They want Salah to sign a new deal – more than signing new players. They want Salah to sign a new deal before they try to sign new players in January or next summer.”

Salah has scored a remarkable 137 goals in 214 games for Liverpool FC since his transfer from AS Roma in the summer of 2017.

Last season, he became the first Liverpool FC player to score more than 20 goals in three different Premier League campaigns. He netted 22 times last term in the top flight.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United defender Gary Neville recently stated his belief that Salah is likely to leave Liverpool FC for a club such as Real Madrid in the future.

Neville said: “I don’t think he will stay at Liverpool for the rest of his career. It’s my personal view. It’s always been that view but I could be wrong.

“The Premier League would be weaker if he left. I just think you look at someone like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Kylian Mbappe, it’s not all about the money.

“I think Salah’s got to experience Real Madrid, the Bernabeu – Real Madrid are going to come back, by the way.”

