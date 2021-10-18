Journalist: Real Madrid to offer Eden Hazard to Liverpool FC for Mo Salah

Real Madrid are ready to offer Eden Hazard plus cash in a bid to sign Liverpool FC forward Mohamed Salah, according to reporter Ekrem Konur.

The Egypt international has been widely described as the world’s best player following his fine start to the 2021-22 Premier League season as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo continue to find their feet at Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United respectively.

The 29-year-old scored a brilliant goal in Liverpool FC’s 5-0 win against Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon to take his tally to seven goals in eight games in the Premier League this term.

Salah’s strike against Watford was a match for his superb solo goal in Liverpool FC’s 2-2 draw with defending Premier League champions Manchester City at Anfield before the international break earlier this month.

The Liverpool FC number 11 has little over 18 months left to run on his current deal at the Anfield outfit to cast some doubt over his long-term future at the six-time European champions.

Salah has been regularly linked with a move to FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in the past but the forward has ultimately stayed loyal to Liverpool FC since moving to the club from AS Roma in 2017.

Now though, reporter Konur has taken to Twitter to claim that Real Madrid are planning a bid for Salah that would involve offering Hazard plus cash to the Reds.

Konur wrote: “Real Madrid plan to make an offer of Eden Hazard + money to Liverpool for Mo Salah.”

The reporter’s tweet was picked up by respected outlets such as ESPN and Mundo Deportivo to add credibility to his claim.

Salah has scored 135 goals in 213 games in all competitions since his move to the club in a £40m deal from AS Roma in 2017.

The former Chelsea FC forward has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup since his move to Anfield.

Tweeting during Liverpool FC’s 5-0 win over Watford, Reds legend Jamie Carragher stated his belief that Salah is the best in the world on current form. He said: “Best player in the world right now @MoSalah.”

