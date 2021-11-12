‘It’s exciting’: Nigel Winterburn heaps praise on young Arsenal midfielder

Nigel Winterburn has praised the “exciting” Emile Smith Rowe and says that the young Arsenal midfielder reminds him of two former Gunners stars.

The 21-year-old has been earning lots of new admirers thanks to his impressive form for the Gunners since having broken into the first team under Mikel Arteta last season.

Smith Rowe, who was rewarded with a new contract and was handed the number 10 shirt at The Emirates over the summer, has scored four goals and made two assists in the Premier League for Arteta’s side so far this season.

He scored the all-important winner in the 1-0 victory over Watford in the top flight last time out and has shown that he is developing into a key player for the Gunners with his recent performances.

Former Arsenal defender Winterburn has been delighted by Smith Rowe’s development of late and says that the midfielder reminds him of ex-Gunners stars David Rocastle and Robert Pires.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Winterburn said: “He travels with the ball really well, and that sets him apart from some of the other players at Arsenal.

“It’s a late England call-up, but he should be very proud and knows that he needs to keep doing what he does at Arsenal. Hopefully this will be the first call up of many.

“One former Arsenal player he reminds me of is David Rocastle. He was a terrific player, he had lovely control of the football and was a powerful runner with the ball.

“Smith Rowe is similar in that regard, it’s exciting to watch him running at players with the ball at his feet.

“There’s similarities in his game to Robert Pires too, but I prefer to talk about him alone as he’s got his own qualities that make him stand out as an individual.”

Smith Rowe will be hoping to start when Arsenal return to Premier League action with a trip to Liverpool FC next weekend.

The north London side find themselves just two points behind the Merseyside outfit heading into the showdown at Anfield on Saturday.

Speaking earlier this month, Smith Rowe revealed that a change to his nutrition plan has helping him to step his game up on the pitch.

“I didn’t used to eat that well, to be honest,” he said. “I used to get cramp after 60 minutes and stuff. I wasn’t eating great, I wasn’t drinking that well, before games I wasn’t really that hydrated but since then I’ve tried to focus so much on it.”

