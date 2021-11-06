Mark Lawrenson predicts the scoreline of Arsenal v Watford

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to beat Watford comfortably in the London derby at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners were 2-0 winners against top-six rivals Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last weekend thanks to goals from Gabriel and Emile Smith Rowe.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in sixth position and level on points with Manchester United in the race to secure a top-four finish in the 2021-22 campaign.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions to build some promising momentum under Arteta after a difficult start to the new season.

The Gunners have beaten Norwich City, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Leicester to put the north London side in a position to challenge the top four.

Watford lost 5-0 to Liverpool FC in Claudio Ranieri’s first game in charge before the Hornets bounced back with a 5-2 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Ranieri’s men suffered their second defeat of his reign last weekend after Che Adams netted a brilliant winner for Southampton at Vicarage Road.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to beat Watford by two goals at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“I was wrong about Arsenal last week too. Aaron Ramsdale made some brilliant saves to keep Leicester out, but the Gunners played well and deserved their win,’ Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“It seems Mikel Arteta’s side have found the consistency they have needed for a long time, while Watford remain hugely up and down under Claudio Ranieri. Good luck to anyone predicting how they will do!”

Aaron Ramsdale has played a key role in Arsenal’s unbeaten run after establishing himself as Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper ahead of Bernd Leno, producing an impressive save in a 2-0 win at Leicester last week.

Speaking about Ramsdale’s performance at the King Power Stadium, Arteta is quoted as saying by Arsenal’s website.

“We invest money in talent and people we believe can be great for the future of the club. We made that decision based on that and Aaron has had some really encouraging performances, and he had some incredible saves to maintain the clean sheet and he needs to continue to do that.

“In football you have to play 50 games for 20 years, and this is only the start.”

