Petr Cech has praised Chelsea FC for the “brilliant” start they have made to the new Premier League seasons – but says that the title will not come down to a two-horse race.

The south west London side currently find themselves at the top of the Premier League table after having won eight of their opening 11 games in the top flight under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea FC are three points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City in the table as things stand, with Liverpool FC having dropped down into fourth place following their defeat by West Ham United last time out.

Tuchel, whose side were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley last time out, has been tasked with steering Chelsea FC towards their first Premier League title since 2017 this season and Cech has been delighted by the way the Blues have begun the new campaign.

However, the former Chelsea FC goalkeeper, who is now a technical and performance advisor at the club, feels that the title race remains wide open despite the Blues’ strong start.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Cech said: “We’ve been having a brilliant season.

“The coaching stuff has done a great job because we had a lot of players on international duty and pre-season was really affected by that.

“To be in the position we are now, it’s great credit to everyone. It has been a great pleasure to watch every game in the Premier League, there has been great drama and everybody can beat everybody.

“It will not be a two-horse race for the title.”

Meanwhile, another former Chelsea FC star John Terry has come out in praise for full-back Reece James following the youngster’s strong start to the campaign.

James, 21, has scored four goals and made three assists in eight Premier League games and has netted three times in his last four games for the south west London side.

Posting on Twitter, former Blues captain Terry said: “I absolutely love Reece and feel he has everything to be the very best.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Leicester City away from home.

