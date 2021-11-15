Donny van de Beek will leave Manchester United in January unless he earns more playing time in the coming weeks, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 24-year-old Dutch midfielder has barely featured for the Red Devils since signing for the club from Ajax in a £40m deal back in September 2020.

Van de Beek has only made two appearances in the Premier League so far this season and both as a substitute – and he has only featured five times in all competitions for Manchester United this term.

The former Ajax man, who was linked with a transfer to Everton in the summer window, has only played 15 minutes of Premier League football for the Red Devils this term, and his lack of playing time has inevitably raised doubts about his long-term future at the club.

Now, Italian reporter Romano has claimed that Van de Beek is highly likely to be on his way out of Old Trafford in the new year unless his situation changes.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Donny van de Beek situation is so clear. He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man United – but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January.”

Van de Beek found his playing time to be limited last season too, with the Dutchman having only started four games in the Premier League in total as the Red Devils finished second in the table.

Speaking earlier this month, former Manchester United defender Neville claimed that Van de Beek’s situation has become “almost disrespectful” to the player.

“It’s been the strangest situation watching Donny van de Beek’s Manchester United career, almost disrespectful really,” Neville said during his commentary of Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City on Sky Sports.

“Signed for £40m-odd and not given a chance. You can be giving a chance and you don’t do well but the boy has hardly played, now he’s in there at centre-midfield alongside [Scott] McTominay.”

Van de Beek will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United return to Premier League action with a trip to Watford on Sunday, as the look to bounce back from their derby defeat by City last time out.

