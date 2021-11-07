Piers Morgan reacts, Ray Parlour sends message to Arsenal star during 1-0 win over Watford

Ray Parlour took to social media to reveal his delight at seeing Emile Smith Rowe continue his recent good form by scoring the winner for Arsenal in the 1-0 victory over Watford on Sunday.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been earning lots of praise for his performances in recent weeks and he netted his third goal in four games for the Gunners to help them claim back-to-back Premier League wins.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw his first-half penalty saved by Ben Foster, before Smith Rowe scored the eventual winner in the 56th minute when his low drive from outside the box found the back of the net.

The victory lifted Arsenal up into fifth place in the Premier League table heading into the international break.

Former Arsenal midfielder Parlour was delighted to see Smith Rowe continue his good form against the Hornets.

Posting on Twitter after Smith Rowe’s goal, Parlour said: “Get in @emilesmithrowe flying son.”

Meanwhile, celebrity Arsenal fan Piers Morgan could not hide his delight at seeing the Gunners move three points ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League table.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Morgan wrote: “BREAKING: Arsenal move above Manchester United in the League.”

Smith Rowe has started 10 of Arsenal’s 11 games in the Premier League so far this season, scoring four goals and making two assists in the top flight. He has also netted once in the League Cup for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Next up for Arsenal is a crunch trip away to Liverpool FC at Anfield on 20 November.

