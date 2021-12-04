John Barnes salutes ‘sensational’ Chelsea FC star following his excellent form

John Barnes has lavished praise on Antonio Rudiger following his “sensational” performances for Chelsea FC this season.

The German defender has been one of Chelsea FC’s key men at the back this term and his fine form has helped the south west London side to lead the way at the top of the Premier League table.

Rudiger has been a regular fixture in Thomas Tuchel’s side and has helped Chelsea FC to keep the best defensive record in the league, with the Blues having only conceded six goals in their 14 games this term.

The 28-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has netted two goals in 13 Premier League games this term, his most recent strike coming in the 3-0 win over Leicester City last month.

Former Liverpool FC and England winger Barnes has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Rudiger in a Chelsea FC shirt this season, and he feels that the defender has been the club’s best player so far this term.

Speaking on Amazon Prime, as quoted by Metro, Barnes said: “He has been sensational, he has also improved in coming forward.

“Because the way he wants to play, as much as he is a good defender, he wasn’t doing this as much for Chelsea.

“But now, he is coming forward, because of everyone is working hard behind him if he loses the ball. For me, he has been their best player, their most consistent player.”

Rudiger’s future at Chelsea FC has become a talking point lately due to the fact that his current deal is set to expire in the summer. The defender will be free to speak to foreign clubs about a move next month unless he signs a new contract before then.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Rudiger is keen to extend his stay at the south west London club, but Chelsea FC’s contract proposal is not what the defender “expected” as things stand.

Posting on Twitter last week, Romano wrote: “Toni Rudiger contract situation with Chelsea still at same point, as things stand. He’s happy and he’d love to stay at Chelsea but contract proposal still far from what’s expected.

“Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern showing interest since months – in case he’ll be a free agent.”

Chelsea FC are back in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they travel to face London rivals West Ham United.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip