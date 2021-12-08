Chelsea FC will sign Attila Szalai from Fenerbahce, according to Hungary manager Marco Rossi.

The Blues have been regularly linked with a move to sign the Hungary international since his impressive performances at Euro 2020.

The 23-year-old earned rave reviews as Hungary exceeded expectations with their performances at the European championship in the summer.

Szalai has already been earning interest from some top European clubs despite joining Fenerbahce less than a year ago.

Chelsea FC are in the market to sign a centre-half in the upcoming transfer window seeing as there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva.

The Blues quartet are all set to become free agents at the end of the 2021-22 season unless Chelsea FC are able to negotiate new deals with the experienced defenders.

Hungary manager Rossi revealed that Szalai’s move to Chelsea FC is effectively “a done deal”.

“It’s hard to name just one player, but right now I see very well Attila Szalai, who plays for Fenerbahce, but I think he is joining Chelsea,” Rossi told Italian media outlet Calciomercato, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“Clearly, he has been followed by important clubs in Spain, but apparently his move to Chelsea is a done deal. He would be a great player also for Italian football.”

The 6ft 4ins defender moved to Fenerbahce from Apollon Limassol in January 2021 and the Budapest-born defender signed a four-and-a-half year deal with the Turkish side.

Szalai has already scored three times in 22 games in all competitions for Fenerbahce since his switch to the Super Lig from the Cypriot First Division.

The 23-year-old started his professional career at Rapid Wien but Szalai only made one appearance for the Austrian club before he moved to Mezokovesdi.

The quotes from Rossi come after Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano appeared to quash speculation linking Szalai with a move to Chelsea FC last month.

“I think they were just running with it in Turkey saying that it was one step away from being done,” Romano told TalkChelsea.

“I’m told from people close to the player that he’s one of the players Chelsea are scouting, but but Chelsea are scouting 100 players, maybe more than 100 players in the world every single year.

“So OK, he’s a player to keep an eye on but nothing else. It’s not a negotiation, there is no proposal.

“No advanced talks, maybe they will change their minds in the coming months, but nothing imminent.”

Chelsea FC will look to bounce back from a 3-2 loss to West Ham on Saturday when Thomas Tuchel’s side hosts Leeds United at Stamford Bridge. Before that, they will travel to face Zenit Saint-Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip