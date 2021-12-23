Jurgen Klopp provides fresh update on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool FC future

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool FC remain in “really good conversations” with Mohamed Salah regarding a contract extension at Anfield.

The Egypt international’s situation at Liverpool FC has become something of a talking point in the last few weeks as the clock begins to tick down on his current deal, which is scheduled to expire in the summer of 2023.

Salah has been in superb form for Liverpool FC this season and his goals have helped to fire the Reds to second place in the table and three points off top spot over Christmas.

The 29-year-old is currently the top goal-scorer in the Premier League, with Salah having netted 15 goals and made nine assists in 18 games for the Merseyside outfit, boasting a tally of 0.84 goals per 90 minutes this season.

Salah, who has a shot accuracy rate of 65 per cent in the Premier League this season, has previously spoken about his desire to stay at Liverpool FC but is yet to commit himself by signing a new deal.

Now, Klopp has insisted that talks with Salah are continuing and the German head coach suggested that the club are not in a rush for the Egypt star to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Klopp said: “We are in really good conversations.

“I want it to happen, but when? I couldn’t care less.”

Speaking earlier in the month, former Liverpool FC and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman insisted that he is fully expecting to see Salah sign a new deal at Anfield and said he would be “shocked” if the former Chelsea FC star left the Merseyside club.

“I would be shocked if Mo leaves,” said McManaman. “I think he wants to stay. Liverpool want him to stay. I think they’ve had discussions and the agent is more than happy for him to stay, and it’s just about how much he wants. I have no idea how much that is, but I don’t think it’s extortionate.

“He’s got 18 months left on his contract. If it doesn’t get done or the indication is that it won’t get done, he very may well leave. I personally think he’ll stay.”

Salah will be expecting to start for Liverpool FC when the Reds return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a home clash against Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

After that, the Merseyside outfit will take on Leicester City away from home on Tuesday night as they look to keep pace with Manchester City at the top of the table.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip