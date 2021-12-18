Steve McManaman believes that Jude Bellingham would be a perfect signing for Manchester United and says that the teenager has all the necessary ingredients to develop into an “absolute superstar”.

The 18-year-old has been in great form for Borussia Dortmund so far this season, with the teenager having netted two goals and made five assists in 15 Bundesliga games for the German club.

Bellingham has also scored one goal and made three assists in six Champions League outings for Dortmund so far this term.

The English youngster moved to Dortmund in July 2020 from Birmingham City and he made 19 Bundesliga appearances for the club in his first season in Germany.

The central midfielder’s impressive form is likely to prompt fresh speculation linking him with a possible return to the Premier League – and former Liverpool FC star McManaman reckons that he would be a great fit for Manchester United.

Speaking in an interview with horseracing.net, McManaman said of Bellingham: “He’s got all the attributes to be a superstar.

“When you look through the teams and the sides that could buy him – Manchester United would need that type of player as a central midfielder. Manchester City, with Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, not so much. Liverpool have got Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho.

“Of course it would be a great signing, he’s a great player, but whether Liverpool need him now is another thing. Henderson is moving towards the end of his career. James Milner also. So Liverpool could always take another centre midfielder but it’s very congested in there. Georginio Wijnaldum left the club in the summer and people said they needed to replace him but they didn’t.

“But whether people move on and Jurgen [Klopp] brings Jude in is another thing. City could accommodate him but they’ve got a plethora of great players in there and he mightn’t play.

“I think United need a centre midfielder of that ilk. Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata are coming to the end of their careers and Paul Pogba may leave. So if there’s one team that needs a player like Jude Bellingham, it’s Manchester United.”

Back in October, former England full-back Glen Johnson stated his belief that Liverpool FC would be the best fit for Bellingham should he seal a move back to the Premier League in the future.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com earlier in the year, Johnson said: “Even though Liverpool do have superstar players, they also have a smaller squad and they don’t have those superstar players sitting on their bench banging the door down, so it’s easier to keep the squad happy.

“If Jude was to make the move to Liverpool then I believe they can nurture him better than his other suitors and will give him more time as that’s what he will need.”

Manchester United’s game against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday has been postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak. The Red Devils are next scheduled to be back in action when they travel to Newcastle United on Monday 27 December.

