Arsenal have approached Fiorentina about signing Dusan Vlahovic – but the Serbia international isn’t interested in a January move to The Emirates, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been linked with a move to sign a new striker in the January transfer window considering that Mikel Arteta has limited options at his disposal in the current squad.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has fallen out of favour under the Arsenal manager over the past month or so after the Gabon international was dropped for a disciplinary breach.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 season unless the French striker signs a new contract with the north London side.

Arteta has been using Gabriel Martinelli with great success in recent weeks but the young Brazilian is still developing as a player.

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a swoop to sign Vlahovic since the summer transfer window but the Gunners have been unable to get a deal over the line for the Serbian striker so far.

Italian reporter Romano has now revealed that Arsenal have a good relationship with Fiorentina but Vlahovic appears set in his stance that he wants to stay at La Viola until the end of the season.

“It’s true Arsenal have approached Fiorentina to have a negotiation for Vlahovic,” Romano told the DR Sports YouTube channel on Friday.

“They’re trying to find a way. They’ve got a good relationship with Fiorentina because Lucas Torreira is on loan at Fiorentina with a buy option.

“The problem is the player. That’s why it’s not at an advanced stage or close to being complete because at the moment from the player’s side and agent’s side, they’re not open to talk to Arsenal about a move in January.

“It seems he wants to stay at Fiorentina until the end of the season and bring Fiorentina back to European football and then leave in the summer. Let’s see what happens.

“Maybe Arsenal will be able to offer a lot of money to change his mind.”

Vlahovic has scored 16 times and has made two assists in 19 games in Serie A this season.

The Serbian striker has netted 43 times and has created five goals in 86 games during the past three seasons at Fiorentina.

Author’s Verdict

Vlahovic would be a signing capable of transforming the Arsenal team when you looked at his performances and return for Fiorentina over the past 18 months or so.

The Serbian striker is only 21 so he’d be a good investment even if Arsenal have to pay a large fee for one of Serie A’s most-prolific goal-scorers to secure a deal in January.

But the reports coming from Italy have consistently stated that Vlahovic doesn’t want to join Arsenal this month so a January deal does appear unlikely.

