Thomas Tuchel has insisted that he wants Antonio Rudiger to stay and sign a new contract with Chelsea FC – but admits that it is now “possible” that the defender has begun talks with foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement.

The 28-year-old’s situation has been one of growing uncertainty at Stamford Bridge in recent months, with the defender’s current deal set to expire at the end of this season.

Chelsea FC boss Tuchel has made it clear that he wants the defender to stay and sign a new deal with the Blues, but no agreement has yet been reached.

Reports this week have suggested that Real Madrid are among the clubs to have held talks with Rudiger’s representatives about a possible pre-contract agreement before a free transfer in the summer. Juventus and Bayern Munich have also been credit with an interest in the Germany international.

Now, speaking at a pre-match news conference on Tuesday to preview Chelsea FC’s League Cup clash with Spurs, Tuchel has underlined his desire to keep Rudiger at the club beyond the summer – but he concedes that the defender may be speaking with other clubs this month.

“I cannot predict the future and I don’t know if his representatives are talking to other clubs or not,” Tuchel said on Tuesday.

“Of course, it is possible they are right now [talking to other clubs] as it is January and he hasn’t signed a new contract with us yet but we are in communication with him, the club is in dialogue with his people.

“Toni is very aware of what I demand from him and how much I appreciate him. The level on which he is playing is outstanding. The point on Toni from my side is very clear, my opinion is clear and the club is trying their very best with him.”

Rudiger has been a mainstay of the Chelsea FC side under Tuchel since he was appointed as Frank Lampard successor last January. He has already made more appearances in the Premier League this term than he did in the whole of last season, with Rudiger having started 20 games in the top flight so far during this campaign.

Meanwhile, Tuchel revealed that defender Andreas Christensen is a doubt for the League Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham due to injury, while Trevoh Chalobah will definitely not be involved after he picked up a knock against Liverpool FC.

However, there was some more positive news for the Blues as Timo Werner looks poised to return to the Chelsea FC squad for the first leg of the last-four clash.

“Andreas is a doubt for tomorrow,” said Tuchel. “Trevoh is definitely out for tomorrow because he has had a re-injury from before.

“Timo Werner trained yesterday, we have one more session to go and he feels much better which is a really good sign.

“He took part in full training, at full intensity and had no reaction at all. If today’s training goes well for him then we will look to have him on the bench and maybe give him some minutes.”

