Real Madrid are among the clubs to have opened talks with Antonio Rudiger’s representatives over a pre-contract agreement to sign the Chelsea FC defender in the summer, according to reports.

Sky Sports is reporting that the Spanish giants are one of a number of clubs to have begun discussions about the possibility of landing the Germany international on a free transfer in the summer.

Rudiger’s current contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire in the summer, meaning that he is now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Juventus have all also held talks with Rudiger’s representatives about a pre-contract deal, according to the same story.

Rudiger has been in excellent form for Chelsea FC this season, with the 28-year-old defender having scored two goals in 20 Premier League games for the Blues this season.

The German centre-half has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the south west London side in the heart of the Blues’ defence.

Chelsea FC remain keen to extend Rudiger’s contract, according to the report, but it remains to be seen whether the London side will be able to strike a deal with the defender.

According to the same story, Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick is also a keen admirer of the Chelsea FC defender.

Rudiger has scored two goals and made one assist in 26 games in all competitions for Chelsea FC so far this season.

Speaking last month, Italian reporter and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Chelsea FC are still in talks about signing Rudiger to a new deal despite interest from abroad.

“It’s true that Real Madrid have an interest but we’ve said on this podcast many times that Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich are the three clubs interested in Rudiger,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast in December.

“They approached the people around Rudiger for permission [to negotiate]. There is no negotiations or contract proposals yet. Why? Because Rudiger is still talking with Chelsea.

“It’s not over between Rudiger and Chelsea yet. He would love to stay. He loves the club. The economical proposal is not what Chelsea wants. They’re still far from an agreement at the moment. That’s why Rudiger has the chance to leave the club as a free agent.”

