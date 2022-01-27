Christian Pulisic makes honest admission about his Chelsea FC form

Christian Pulisic has admitted that it has struggled to find consistent form for Chelsea FC this season following a number of positional switches.

The USA playmaker has been limited to just eight starts in the Premier League so far this season under Thomas Tuchel and he has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the team under the German head coach.

Pulisic has had to contend with a number of positional switches this term, and he has played at false nine and wing-back, as well as his normal position on the wing.

The 23-year-old, who has scored three goals in 18 appearances in all competitions, has conceded that it has been difficult for him not being deployed in his preferred position on a consistent basis this season.

Speaking in an interview with NBC Sports, Pulisic said: “It is tough. I haven’t always been playing in the positions I want to play in.

“But I think it is a good quality to be versatile and able to play in all kinds of positions and have different strengths on the pitch.

“I’ve learned a lot and I’m ready to hopefully be in a spot over the next few games that I’m more comfortable in.”

He continued: “I would say there’s two sides to me, especially when people ask you how you are. There is the soccer side and the person side. The person side is even more important to me and I’m doing alright in that sense. It is a lot sometimes.

“When I come to the national team it is ‘How are things with Chelsea?’ and ‘What’s this?’ and ‘What’s that?’ It’s tough, it is tough.

“Mentally it has played on me at times but I am always very excited to be on the national team and get to enjoy playing with these guys and just enjoy football in general.”

Pulisic was in particularly good form for Chelsea FC in the 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge at the start of January, with the USA international netting for the Blues in a thrilling encounter.

However, speaking after the game, Blues boss Tuchel insisted that there is still plenty of room for improvement from the American playmaker.

Asked to rate Pulisic’s performance after the game in early January, Tuchel replied: “Still room for improvement.

“I know him even better [he can be] more clinical, more precise. How to find a way out of this little hole [is] with games like this, with goals like this. This is it.

“He was strong, he helped in the end as a defender, and was a huge step up front for him today.”

Chelsea FC will host Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday 5 February in their next game.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip