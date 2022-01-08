Liverpool FC are close to clinching a £60m deal to sign Luis Diaz from FC Porto, according to reports.

The Sun is claiming that the Reds are closing in on a big-money deal to bring the 24-year-old winger to Anfield as Jurgen Klopp bids to bolster his attacking options this month.

According to the story, Liverpool FC view the Colombia international as the “perfect stand-in” for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, as the Reds pair prepare to jet off to the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

The article claims that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would prefer to wait until the summer to complete the deal – but the absence of Mane and Salah combined with some injury issues means that the Merseyside outfit could make their move this month.

It’s claimed that Diaz has a release clause of £67m in his current contract, but the Reds are hoping to get their man for slightly less than that.

Diaz has been in superb form for FC Porto so far this season, scoring 12 goals and making three assists in 15 league games for the Portuguese side. He has also netted twice in six Champions League outings for his team.

Speaking at the start of January, Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano insisted that the Reds would only enter the transfer market this month if the right opportunity came along.

He did, however, also say that the Reds are looking at signing a new winger this month, so Diaz would potentially fit the bill.

“Liverpool will only go into it if they have an opportunity that is also for the future,” Romano said.

“So they don’t want to sign a player just for six months or three or four games with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane leaving the club for the African Cup.

“They will jump into it if they find an opportunity like Diogo Jota – a player with a good price with no crazy price tag, and with good skills that match Jurgen Klopp’s ideas.

“So, if they are able to find this kind of opportunity, they will do it. Liverpool are looking in the transfer market for that kind of player, a winger – this is the priority.”

Liverpool FC will host Shrewsbury in the FA Cup third round on Sunday afternoon.

