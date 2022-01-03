Fabrizio Romano gives fresh update on potential Liverpool FC signings in January

Liverpool FC will only sign a new striker in January if the right opportunity comes along, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are under pressure to sign some cover for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as the duo prepare to leave for the Africa Cup of Nations this month.

Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp still has Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi to call upon but the Reds lack a wide forward capable of covering Mane and Salah.

The Merseyside outfit have been linked with Leeds United playmaker Raphinha as the Brazil international continues to be a shining light in a struggling Whites side.

Liverpool FC have also been credited with an interest in Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma after the Netherlands international scored five times in 12 games in La Liga.

But Italian transfer expert Romano has played down the chances of Klopp entering the January transfer market unless a unique opportunity arises to sign a quality forward.

“Liverpool will only go into it if they have an opportunity that is also for the future,” Romano told Anfield Watch.

“So they don’t want to sign a player just for six months or three or four games with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane leaving the club for the African Cup.

“They will jump into it if they find an opportunity like Diogo Jota – a player with a good price with no crazy price tag, and with good skills that match Jurgen Klopp’s ideas.

“So, if they are able to find this kind of opportunity, they will do it. Liverpool are looking in the transfer market for that kind of player, a winger – this is the priority.

“They like players like Raphinha from Leeds or Danjuma from Villarreal. But it’s very complicated to sign them in January.

“Liverpool were very clear last summer, they signed Ibrahima Konate and then they said if we find an opportunity we will replace Wijnaldum or Shaqiri. But with crazy price tags around they decided to stay with the current team.

“So I won’t be surprised if they will do the same, but they are looking at the market. So they are keeping tabs on players. And we will see in January what happens.”

Liverpool FC have lost ground on title rivals Manchester City in recent weeks following a draw with Tottenham Hotspur and a loss at Leicester City.

The Reds have traditionally avoided signing new players in the January transfer window, although arguably their most successful recruit of the Klopp era was Virgil van Dijk and the Dutch defender arrived in January 2018.

Speaking in December about potential signings in January, the Liverpool FC manager appeared to play down the chances of the Reds recruiting any new players.

“We obviously don’t talk about signings now. We knew about the Africa Cup of Nations, that’s true, that the players will be there and that at least two of them will go pretty far in the tournament,” Klopp told his media conference after a 2-2 draw at Spurs last month.

“Can we prepare for something like that properly in terms of a one-for-one replacement for Sadio, Mo and Naby? That’s tricky in each situation.

“I am happy with the squad. We have options to still play football, but we will see.”

Liverpool FC will take on Arsenal in the League Cup semi-final at The Emirates on Thursday.

