Jamie Carragher issues warning to Liverpool FC about Mo Salah

Jamie Carragher has warned that Liverpool FC fans should be “wary” of Mohamed Salah’s contractual situation at Anfield as the clock ticks down on his current deal.

The Reds are understood to be keen to tie the Egypt international down to a new and improved contract at Anfield but there has not yet been any agreement struck between the two parties.

Salah’s current deal with the Merseyside outfit is due to expire in the summer of 2023, and Liverpool FC are thought to have been working on a new contract for their talismanic forward over the last few months.

However, there has been no agreement yet reached between the two sides as Salah’s contract saga drags on.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher has urged the Reds to do what they can to tie Salah down to a new deal sooner rather than later, because he thinks that the club’s owners would be “forgiven” for letting the forward leave this summer or next year.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: “You should be wary as a Liverpool supporter that this is dragging on. Other big players at Liverpool have signed contracts in the last three or four months, the goalkeeper [Alisson], Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Virgil van Dijk.

“I would want this done as quickly as possible, that’s not a case of just giving a player what he wants, but you can’t forget the price that Liverpool signed Salah for.

“It’s not like they went and spent £100m on Mo Salah, they did a brilliant deal, which is what Liverpool are great at.

“The money they’ve spent on him in terms of transfer fee and wages have been a snip compared to what Liverpool have had.

“It’s not a case of give him what he wants, but Liverpool Football Club, and the owners, I don’t think they’ll be forgiven if Mo Salah left this club in the summer or in 18 months’ time.

“He’s a Liverpool legend, one of the greatest players the club has ever had and it needs to be sorted sooner rather than later.”

Salah, who is currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, has been in superb form for Liverpool FC so far this season, scoring 16 goals and making nine assists in 20 Premier League games. He has also netted seven goals in six Champions League outings for the Reds.

Last season, Salah scored an impressive 22 goals and made five assists in the Premier League as Liverpool FC finished as runners-up to Manchester City.

Speaking back in December, Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp insisted that talks were progressing well over a new deal for Salah and there was no rush to conclude negotiations.

“We are in really good conversations,” said Klopp. “I want it to happen, but when? I couldn’t care less.”

