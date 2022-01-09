'No negotiation': Fabrizio Romano provides Liverpool FC transfer update on Luis Diaz

Liverpool FC aren’t in discussions with FC Porto about signing Luis Diaz, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have been linked with a swoop to sign the FC Porto striker this week as Liverpool FC look to navigate January without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

A report in England last week claimed that Liverpool FC were close to clinching a £60m deal to sign the Colombia international from the Portuguese club.

The story revealed that Liverpool FC could look to push through a deal for the 24-year-old in the January transfer window rather than wait until the summer to sign the Colombian.

Divock Origi, who scored a last-gasp winner in a 1-0 victory over Wolves back in November, has been linked with a potential transfer this month ahead of the 2022 World Cup later this year.

The Belgium international is thought to be a target for Newcastle United as well as attracting interest from some Bundesliga and Serie A clubs.

While Romano rubbished speculation linking Liverpool FC with a move for Diaz, the Italian reporter confirmed that Origi is a wanted man but poured cold water on the prospect of the 26-year-old leaving the Anfield outfit this month.

Romano posted on Twitter: “Liverpool are not planning to sell Divock Origi in January despite approaches from Serie A and Bundesliga clubs. No negotiation for Luis Diaz with FC Porto – Origi will be needed and Klopp asked him to stay until June, as things stand.”

Origi has scored 40 times in 167 games in all competitions during his seven-season stint at Liverpool FC since moving to the Merseyside club from Lille in 2015.

The Belgian striker scored in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 victory over Spurs in the Champions League final in 2019.

Speaking at the start of December after Origi’s winner at Wolves, former Tottenham striker Darren Bent warned the Liverpool FC striker that he wouldn’t start ahead of Callum Wilson at Newcastle if he were to join the Magpies.

“I think he is only 26 years old and has so much football to go,” Bent told Sky Sports News, as quoted by HITC.

“He has so much ability, else he wouldn’t be at Liverpool. I would like to see him go elsewhere, but I understand why he’s not.

“Where would he go? You start going down the table. Newcastle, of course, with their money. But, even at Newcastle, would he start ahead of Callum Wilson? No.”

Liverpool FC will take on Brentford in their next Premier League game on Sunday 16 January.

