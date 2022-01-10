Liverpool FC won’t sign Luis Diaz in the January transfer window despite sending scouts to watch the FC Porto striker three times last year, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds are thought to be in the market to sign a new winger given that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are both approaching their thirties and currently on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool FC have been credited with an interest in a host of wingers over the past few months but Diaz was linked with a potential £60m switch to the Anfield outfit last week.

However, transfer insider Romano has poured cold water on talk of Liverpool FC signing the Colombia international in the January transfer window.

“I’m told Liverpool sent their scouts to watch this boy [Diaz] three times in the last year,” Romano told DR Sports YouTube channel on Friday.

“They really appreciate his skills. I’m told Liverpool are not going for him in January also because Porto want around €60m-70m to start the negotiation.

“It’s really complicated and I don’t see Liverpool doing this kind of business in January. So Diaz won’t be moving to Liverpool in January. Let’s see in the summer.

“I’m sure Liverpool will go for a winger and they’ve got many names on the list. Diaz is one of them.”

Diaz has scored 13 goals and has made four assists in 16 games in the Primeira Liga in Portugal in the current campaign.

The 24-year-old has netted 25 times and created 11 goals in the Portuguese top flight over the past three seasons at Porto following his move from Junior FC.

The Colombia international has also scored eight Champions League goals to underline his ability to excel in Europe’s premier club competition.

Diaz has also been linked with Liverpool FC’s bitter rivals Manchester United and Everton as the Colombian’s form continues to alert some of Europe’s top clubs.

Speaking to 101 Great Goals in November, former Everton striker Louis Saha urged Liverpool FC’s bitter rivals to sign Diaz after the Colombian striker was linked with a switch to Goodison Park.

“Everton is a great family club, I felt welcome, I felt like they wanted to win trophies. They’ve got a great squad and he will improve as a player by joining them,” Saha said.

“He will feel enough under pressure as Everton have high standards, they want to see a commitment from their players and team spirit.

“As a player who has so much quality, like Richarlison, he’ll do well there. I’d recommend any player to go to England and experience Goodison Park, it’s unbelievable.”

Liverpool FC will face Brentford in their next Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

