Man United make huge new contract offer to Paul Pogba – report

Manchester United have offered Paul Pogba a huge new contract worth £500,000 per week as they look to tie the midfielder down to a new deal, according to reports.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils have tabled a fresh contract offer in a bid to convince the Frenchman to commit his future to the Old Trafford club.

Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford has been a constant talking point over the last few months as the clock ticks down on his current deal, which is due to expire in the summer.

As things stand, Pogba is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month as he approaches the end of his deal at Old Trafford.

The same story says that Pogba is attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, as well as his former club Juventus.

Pogba has not yet decided whether he will stay and sign a new contract at Old Trafford or not, according to the story, but the new deal United are offering him would make him the highest-paid player in Premier League history.

The proposed deal from Manchester United would put him on a basic wage of around £400,000 per week before add-ons.

The article also claims that Manchester United are refusing to sell Pogba this month, which would be the last time to cash-in on the Frenchman if he does not sign a new deal with the Premier League outfit.

Speaking last month, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that Pogba’s future at Manchester United was up in the air but the Red Devils were not planning on negotiating with any clubs in January.

“Manchester United are not negotiating with any club to sell Paul Pogba in January, as things stand,” Romano wrote on Twitter. “No proposal, no swap deals or similar. Contract extension bid still on the table since last July.

“No decision made by Paul on his future yet – Man United are still waiting.”

