Ralf Rangnick: What I really think about Donny van de Beek at Man United

Ralf Rangnick has revealed that he has been impressed by what he has seen from Donny van de Beek since taking charge at Manchester United, insisting that he wants the midfielder to stay at the club beyond January.

The Dutch midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been a talking point over the last few months due to his lack of regular playing time at the club.

Van de Beek has struggled to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Old Trafford, with the midfielder having only started three Premier League games all season for the Red Devils.

His lack of playing time has inevitably prompted suggestions that he could look to leave the club in search of regular football.

However, with the January transfer window now open, Rangnick has insisted that he wants to keep Van de Beek at the club beyond the end of the month, saying that he has been pleased by the 24-year-old’s attitude since he took over at Old Trafford and urging him to keep his head down as he bids to break back into the starting line-up.

Asked what Van de Beek needs to do to get a chance in his team, Rangnick replied: “Just work hard.

“So far, as I have got to know him, he has got a top mentality. He works hard in every training session. He is a team player through and through. There will be games where he will get his chance to play, I am sure.

“I also had a long conversation with him last week about that and again, of course it is difficult for him right now because he also wants to play for the Dutch national team, he wants to qualify for himself and play in the World Cup in Qatar and in order to do that he needs to get game time here.

“But I still believe we should keep him, and he should stay here, definitely until the end of this season and try to get as much game time as he possibly can.”

Speaking back in mid-November, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggested that Van de Beek may look to leave Old Trafford in January if he is unable to earn a more regular spot in the team.

Writing on Twitter in November, Romano said: “Donny van de Beek situation is so clear. He loves the club and he’s still super professional in training, doing his best for Man United – but if the situation remains the same, he will leave Manchester United in January.”

Van de Beek will be hoping to feature when Manchester United take on Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday night at Old Trafford. The Red Devils will then take on Steven Gerrard’s side once again in the Premier League five days later – this time at Villa Park.

