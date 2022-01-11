Sky Sports reporter gives fresh update on Paul Pogba’s Man United situation

Paul Pogba has not been offered a new contract by Manchester United since last summer and the midfielder is not likely to make a decision about his future until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford has been a relentless talking point over the last few months as the clock continues to tick down on his current deal. As things stand, Pogba will be out of contract this summer and could leave Old Trafford on a free transfer.

The France international is also able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month as the speculation about his future continues to rumble on.

Reports in the British media last week suggested that Pogba had been offered a new deal by the Red Devils which could be worth up to £500,000 per week including bonuses and add-ons.

However, Sky Sports News reporter Sheth has now claimed that the offer on the table for Pogba is the same one from last summer and Pogba is unlikely to make a decision about his future until the end of the current campaign.

Posting on Twitter, Sheth wrote: “Paul Pogba not been offered new contract since last summer.

“That offer still on table – not accepted or rejected. Pogba’s focus is getting fit and back playing. He can sign pre-contract with a foreign club – likely to wait until summer before making decision on future.”

Pogba is currently sidelined with a groin injury he picked up while on international duty with France back in November.

Speaking in recent days, Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick revealed that Pogba is not due to return to full training for a number of weeks as he continues to work on his fitness levels.

“As far as I know, I was told a week ago, it would be a minimum of at least another four or five weeks before he is fit for training again,” Rangnick said before the FA Cup clash against Aston Villa.

“I saw him this morning before the training session, he was in the locker room, and I hope he will be back as soon as possible.”

