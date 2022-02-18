Ian Wright predicts where Arsenal are going to finish this season

Ian Wright is backing Arsenal to finish in the Premier League’s top four and secure a return to the Champions League for next season.

The Gunners are firmly in the race to secure a top-four finish this term as Mikel Arteta’s side look to string together a run of positive results between now and the end of the season.

Arsenal have won three of their last five games in the Premier League and will be hoping to make it back to back victories in the top flight when they host Brentford at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

As things stand, Arsenal are currently in sixth place in the table and four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United – but the Gunners have games in hand over most of the teams around them in the table.

Arsenal have fixtures against many of their close rivals coming up over the next few weeks, with the Gunners set to take on West Ham United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur before the season is out. The Gunners also have to play Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC in the run-in.

However, Arsenal legend Wright believes that the Gunners have what it takes to finish in the Premier League’s top four this season as they aim to secure a return to the Champions League.

Speaking on his Ringer FC podcast, as quoted by Metro, Wright said: “When you look at Arsenal, they’ve got Spurs, Chelsea, West Ham, Man United soon, so it’s going to be tough.

“I said at the start of the season, if we could get sixth, I would be so happy and I think Mikel Arteta would be where he should be, in and around sixth-place, and then you start to progress from there.

“When you look at how everyone is doing at the moment, everyone is playing each other. If Arsenal can win games like the Wolves one, I’ll be happy with that.

“I fear for West Ham because they’ve got the seriousness of the Europa League coming now and it gets more intense now, they play more frequently and the games are tougher. That’s why you worry for them.

“I don’t think West Ham will be able to sustain it, with the Europa League as well.

“Spurs, I don’t know what’s happening with them and they go to Man City, United, Liverpool and Arsenal soon. Those are tough games for a Spurs who look the way they do right now.

“United have big games too so I can’t call it, I can’t. But when you look at how poorly some teams are performing, it’s interesting.

“I think we [Arsenal] are going to do it. They need four points from their games in hand [against Burnley and Spurs]. Can Arsenal recognise that this is it now? This is the season.

“Whatever you say about United, they have the firepower and players and they will start to take their chances and click. That’s what worries me about United.

“But there’s something happening at the club with the in-fighting. If that’s happening, how do you continue to put in the performances to get the top-four? Southampton could have beat them [on Saturday].”

Former Liverpool FC star Jamie Carragher recently stated his belief that the top-four race will go right down to the wire this season.

“I think it will be tough for West Ham to get in the top four,” Carragher said.

“Arsenal, what a win that was for them away to Wolves. The games in hand, no European football.

“You think about how long Manchester United will be in the Champions League, that could play a part. It feels like it will go to the wire.”

Arsenal’s top-four rivals Manchester United will travel to Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip