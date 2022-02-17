Chelsea FC will “insist” on a summer move to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer – and the Spanish club are already looking at potential replacements for the defender, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The south west London side have long been linked with a possible move to sign Kounde and it remains to be seen whether they will ramp up their interest in the 23-year-old this summer.

Reports in the British media in recent days have suggested that Chelsea FC are planning a summer move to sign Kounde, with Italian reporter Romano himself also having claimed that Kounde is the Blues’ “top target” ahead in the forthcoming transfer window.

Romano has once again taken to social media to provide a fresh update about Kounde’s future, claiming that Sevilla have begun looking at potential replacements for the defender should he end up leaving the La Liga side at the end of the season.

The Italian journalist also claims that Kounde is Chelsea FC’s preferred choice to strengthen in central defence this summer after becoming aware that PSG will not entertain the idea of selling the Blues’ “dream” target of Marquinhos this summer.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday, Romano wrote: “Sevilla are already exploring the market in case Jules Kounde will leave the club in June – including some Serie A options. It’s not time for decisions yet, but Sevilla are on it.

“Chelsea will insist for Kounde – Marquinhos was Chelsea’s dream but PSG won’t sell him.”

Born in Paris, France international Kounde has scored seven goals in 116 games for Sevilla since joining the Spanish club from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC are currently gearing up for their trip to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

