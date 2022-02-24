Chelsea FC are considering making a move to sign Wolves defender Max Kilman in the summer transfer window, according to reports in the British media.

talkSPORT is claiming that the south west London side have added the 24-year-old to their list of potential defensive recruits this summer as the Blues face uncertainty over the futures of some of their key players at the back.

Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are all out of contract in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether the trio will agree new terms with the south west London side.

According to the article, Kilman is a boyhood Chelsea FC supporter – and the Blues are considering a summer transfer bid to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Kilman has scored one goal in 27 games in all competitions for Wolves this season, and he has been a key player for Bruno Lage’s side as they chase a place in Europe for next season.

According to the article, Chelsea FC are in the market to sign at least one new central defender in the summer transfer window to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s options at the back.

The story also says that Chelsea FC are continuing to be linked with a possible move to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, who has long been touted as a possible target for the south west London side.

The report comes shortly after Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reported last week that Chelsea FC are set to “insist” on a move to sign Kounde in the summer – and that Sevilla are already looking at potential replacements for the defender.

Romano wrote on Twitter last week: “Sevilla are already exploring the market in case Jules Kounde will leave the club in June – including some Serie A options. It’s not time for decisions yet, but Sevilla are on it.

“Chelsea will insist for Kounde – Marquinhos was Chelsea’s dream but PSG won’t sell him.”

