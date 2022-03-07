Man United boss Ralf Rangnick: What I really think about Erik ten Hag

Ralf Rangnick has described Erik ten Hag as one of the “top coaches” in Europe in response to suggestions that the Dutchman is a possible candidate to take over at Manchester United this summer.

The Ajax manager has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils this summer as they look to appoint a new permanent boss for when Rangnick steps aside at the end of the season.

Recent reports have suggested that Ten Hag, along with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique, is among the main candidates in the running for the Old Trafford job.

Rangnick has now delivered a glowing report about Ten Hag’s managerial credentials but was quick to insist that he is unsure whether he’ll be in charge at Manchester United next season.

Asked about Ten Hag, Rangnick told Sky Sports: “I don’t know him to start with as a person, but I’ve seen how Ajax have developed since he’s been there.

“I know about the work he did while he was at Bayern Munich and it’s obvious he’s one of the top coaches in Europe but there are a few others.

“We’ve not spoken about any new manager so far and therefore we’ve not spoken about him.”

Rangnick, who was brought in as interim boss by United to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of last year, is set to step aside in the summer and move into a consultancy role at the club.

The Red Devils boss has said that he “knows his opinion” about who should be taking charge at Old Trafford in the summer but said he had not held talks with the club’s hierarchy about who he thinks should take up the position.

“So far, we’ve not spoken about that [the next Man United manager],” Rangnick added.

“Not with John Murtough or anyone else, we’ve not spoken about this topic over the last weeks and months since I’ve been here. I know my opinion but so far we’ve not spoken about that so it’s all I can tell you.”

Manchester United will host Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League game on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip