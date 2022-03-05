Mark Lawrenson reveals his prediction for Watford v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to claim a vital 2-1 victory at Watford on Sunday and keep their top-four bid on track.

The Gunners head into the game after having had last weekend off following their dramatic 2-1 victory over Wolves at The Emirates last time out.

Alexandre Lacazette’s late goal claimed the three points for Mikel Arteta’s men as the Gunners continue to chase down a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Arsenal start the weekend in sixth place in the Premier League table but they are just two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand.

The Gunners will be eager to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League as they look to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.

And former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is tipping them to get the job done with a narrow victory at Vicarage Road on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “With three wins in a row, Arsenal are on a nice little run at the moment, and they are well placed in the race for fourth.

“Compared to Manchester United and Tottenham, the Gunners have got the advantage of a settled squad that are all pulling in the same direction, while they have far more strength in depth than West Ham.

“Mikel Arteta’s side have found the knack for winning games when they don’t play well or things go against them, which is down to the manager – he has made them a team again.

“Watford got a great draw at Old Trafford last week but they rode their luck to leave with a point and the same will have to happen for them to get anything here.”

Speaking after Arsenal’s victory over Wolves last time out, Gunners legend Ian Wright warned that the north Londoners are facing an uphill task to get themselves into the top four before the season is out.

“Arsenal are going to have to do a lot to try and stay where they are,” said Wright.

“I think they’re doing fantastic with the team that they’ve got, inexperienced, young players. Three games in hand, yeah, but that’s Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool, so that’s going to be tough.”

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip