Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal in talks over deals for two more potential signings

Arsenal are still in talks over deals to sign both Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his options up front ahead of next season.

Reporter Romano had already provided an update about Arsenal’s interest in the 25-year-old attacker earlier in the week, claiming that the Gunners were in “very advanced” talks to sign the Brazilian.

Now, the Italian journalist has revealed that the north Londoners are “still working” on a deal for the Manchester City forward and that the talks could take some time because of size of the potential transfer.

Romano also claimed that Arsenal are in talks to sign Raphinha from Leeds United this summer but are facing lots of competition for the Brazilian’s signature.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Arsenal and Man City, still working on Gabriel Jesus deal. Talks also in progress on player side – takes some time as it’s big deal, with key details now discussed.

“Arsenal are negotiating on both Gabriel and Raphinha deals, with lot of competition on Leeds’ one.”

The 25-year-old Raphinha has scored 17 goals in 67 games for Leeds United since joining the West Yorkshire club from Rennes back in 2020.

He has scored three goals in nine appearances for Brazil since making his debut for his country last year.

