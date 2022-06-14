Liverpool FC are continuing to make progress in talks to sign teenage full-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian reporter has taken to his social media profiles to deliver a fresh update on Liverpool FC’s interest in the 18-year-old after having revealed that the Reds are closing in on a deal the defender over the weekend.

According to Romano, Liverpool FC have now agreed personal terms with right-back Ramsay ahead of his proposed switch to Anfield, and the player himself is keen on a move to the Merseyside club, who are now looking to agree a fee with the Scottish club.

The journalist also says that the Reds are “progressing” in talks to sign Ramsay as they continue to hold discussions with Aberdeen over a transfer fee.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano wrote: “Liverpool are progressing in talks with Aberdeen for Calvin Ramsay. Personal terms agreed as fullback wants LFC move, work in progress to get it done with add-ons in the agreement.”

Ramsay came through the youth system at the Scottish club and made 28 appearances in all competitions for Aberdeen last season, scoring one goal.

Meanwhile, Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has revealed that he enjoys watching Liverpool FC the most out of the teams in the Premier League following their impressive attacking displays last season.

Despite missing out on the Premier League and Champions League trophies, Jurgen Klopp’s men earned lots of praise for their performances in the second half of the campaign as they pushed Manchester City all the way in the title race.

Asked which Premier League side he enjoys watching the most, the World Cup and Champions League winner said: “It’s hard, there are many. I really like a lot of players from many clubs.

“It is hard to choose just one. I think each club has a great player that I like watching, but I think the attacking players for Liverpool are the players that I currently really like watching.”

