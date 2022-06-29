Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Frenkie De Jong from FC Barcelona after the two clubs reached a “broad agreement” on the transfer fee, according to reports.

Sky Sports is claiming that the Red Devils are now inching closer to wrapping up a deal to bring the 25-year-old midfielder to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag looks to land one of his prime targets this summer.

De Jong has been relentlessly linked with a move to the Red Devils this summer, but Manchester United and FC Barcelona had been reported to have not been able to settle on a fee for the midfielder.

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, the two clubs are now close to agreeing a fee of around €65m (£56m) plus performance-related add-ons for the Netherlands international as he closes in on a switch to Old Trafford.

Manchester United would still need to agree personal terms with the player, but those are not expected to be a problem, according to the same article.

The story says that the two clubs will continue to hold talks about the “finer details” of the proposed transfer in the coming days as Manchester United look to wrap up a deal for the former Ajax man.

This particular transfer looked like it could potentially develop into one of the sagas of the summer window, but Manchester United fans will now be hoping to see the deal cross the line before the club target further additions ahead of Ten Hag’s first campaign in charge.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are reported to be close to completing a deal to sign Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia.

