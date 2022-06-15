Frenkie De Jong replies to Man United transfer rumours

Frenkie De Jong remained coy when asked about the speculation linking him with a transfer to Manchester United from FC Barcelona this summer.

The Dutch midfielder has been strongly linked with a possible move to Old Trafford in recent days as Erik ten Hag looks to reunite with the 25-year-old as part of his rebuilt at Manchester United.

Manchester United are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer as Ten Hag sets about building a team capable of challenging for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Recent reports in the British media have suggested that Ten Hag has been successful in convincing De Jong that a move to Old Trafford would be a good one this summer, but Manchester United are yet to agree a fee with FC Barcelona.

De Jong has now refused to be drawn on the speculation about his future, with the midfielder insisting that he is at the “biggest club in the world” at FC Barcelona and saying there is “no news” on his situation.

Asked about Manchester United’s interest in signing him this week, De Jong said: “You’re always flattered when teams show interest in you as a player.

“But, as you say, I am at the biggest club in the world at the moment and I feel fine there, so no news.”

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will be able to strike a deal to land De Jong from FC Barcelona this summer. Recent reports in Spain have suggested that the midfielder is now open to a move away from Camp Nou as Manchester United continue to be linked with the midfielder.

De Jong scored three goals and made three assists in 32 La Liga games for FC Barcelona last season as the Spanish side finished in second place in the table.

Manchester United finished in sixth place in the Premier League table last season, only leaving them with Europa League football next term to offer to prospective new signings.

