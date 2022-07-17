‘Then it will be completed’: Fabrizio Romano gives update on Arsenal link to Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of defender Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City and now just need to agree personal terms with the player, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Romano has been keeping his followers updated on the Gunners’ reported interest in the Ukraine international in recent days after the north Londoners were said to be planning a swoop to bring him to The Emirates.

Over the weekend, Romano revealed that the Gunners had reached a “verbal agreement in principle” for Zinchenko to move to the north London club, and now it appears that Arsenal are a step closer to landing their man.

The Italian reporter took to social media to claim that Arsenal have now reached an agreement with Manchester City over a fee of £30m for the transfer of the defender, and that all that stands in the way of the deal being completed is an agreement on personal terms with the player.

Romano said that negotiations between Arsenal and the player were ongoing and that the move would be completed as soon as they are wrapped up.

Posting a fresh update on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Arsenal and Manchester City have reached an agreement for Zinchenko in the morning. £30m fee. No doubt, it’s done between clubs.

“Negotiations ongoing on player side for personal terms and salary details, then it will be completed.”

In a separate, later tweet on Sunday morning, Romano added: “The agreement between Arsenal and Manchester City for Oleksandr Zinchenko is in place since yesterday morning for £30m. Talks in progress on personal terms, salary being discussed to complete the deal.

“Man City are still thinking of Marc Cucurella as priority target.”

Arsenal secured a 2-0 victory over Everton in their pre-season clash in Baltimore on Sunday morning, with Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka netted the goals in the first half.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said he was thrilled by Gabriel Jesus’ performance against the Toffees following the 25-year-old’s “really sharp” display.

“He looks really sharp, really dynamic,” Arteta said of Gabriel Jesus. “(He’s got) a really good understanding with his team-mates straight away. They are looking for him, he’s generating chances, good connections around specific spaces we want to exploit with him especially, and yeah, we’re really happy.”

The Gunners – who have signed Gabriel Jesus, Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira this summer – will face Orlando City in their next pre-season game at the Exploria Stadium on Thursday.

