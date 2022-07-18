Erik ten Hag has sent clear message to Man United chief about Frenkie De Jong – report

Erik ten Hag has told Manchester United’s director of football, John Murtough, to continue with the club’s pursuit of FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong this summer if the transfer saga drags on into August, according reports in the British media.

The Guardian is claiming that Ten Hag does not want the Red Devils to give up in their bid to land the 25-year-old Netherlands international this summer, despite a deal having proved difficult to strike so far.

Manchester United have been relentlessly linked with a move to land De Jong this summer but so far there has been not much progress and no official updates to report.

According to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano, the proposed deal was last week “stalling” due mainly to the fact that the player himself doesn’t want to leave FC Barcelona this summer.

Despite those suggestions, The Guardian claim that Ten Hag is determined for Manchester United to continue their chase of the Netherlands international this summer and has told the club’s hierarchy to continue their bid to land the player even if De Jong has not arrived at the club by the time the Premier League season kicks off next month.

The summer transfer window is scheduled to close on 1 September, meaning that the Red Devils will still be free to make further acquisitions even after the new Premier League season has begun.

De Jong has travelled with FC Barcelona for their pre-season tour of the United States despite the Spanish club having been reported to have told the midfielder that they want him to leave to join Manchester United this summer.

Meanwhile, Manchester United – who finished sixth and without a trophy last term – will take on Crystal Palace in their next pre-season friendly clash on Tuesday.

