Fabrizio Romano: Man United ‘not giving up’ in bid to sign Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United are not giving up in their pursuit of Frenkie De Jong – despite the player making it clear that he doesn’t want to leave FC Barcelona, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been relentlessly linked with a move for the 25-year-old Dutch midfielder this summer as new boss Erik ten Hag looks for some reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Manchester United have been left short of options in midfield after the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata all departed the club in the current transfer window.

De Jong has regularly been touted as one of Manchester United’s prime targets for the current window, but Italian reporter Romano revealed in recent days that the proposed deal was “stalling” due to the fact that the midfielder is not keen on a move away from Camp Nou.

Now, Romano has taken to social media to provide a fresh update for his followers, claiming that nothing has changed with regards to the player’s intentions, but also pointing out that Manchester United are not going to give up in their bid to bring him to Old Trafford any time soon.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Nothing changed on De Jong side. He has still no intention to leave, while Manchester United and Barca agreed €85m fee, add-ons included.

“Frenkie’s priority has always been to stay, while Man United are not giving up. His agent told player position to Barca yesterday [Wednesday].”

De Jong came through the Willem II youth system and spent four years at Ajax before moving to join FC Barcelona in the summer of 2019. He has been a regular fixture in the Spanish club’s first team since then, netting 13 goals in 140 games for the La Liga side over the last three seasons.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip